Cryptocurrencies, a speculative mania

Those who have invested a lot of money into the Bitcoin or the Ethereum, a new competitor, at least half a year ago have become wealthy. The Bitcoin's price doubled in less than a year. It added an order of magnitude in some 5 years and several orders of magnitude in just slighter longer intervals. The Ethereum's price added some two orders of magnitude in a year.



The current prices of the Bitcoin and the Ethereum are some $2,700 and $200, respectively. The Ethereum dropped by some 50% from a peak in June, the Bitcoin is close to its peak around $3,000. Should you buy these things?



Given the fact that their value may drop 50% in weeks – and I think that it can also easily fall by 99% in weeks – you should only reserve the money for similar cryptocurrencies that you don't need at all, that you may afford to completely sacrifice.









A point that you should notice is that due to the absence of any intrinsic value, there is nothing special about the "order-of-magnitude estimate" of the Bitcoin price around $3,000. The price isn't attached to anything else beyond the current psychology of the masses that deal with it. So the future price may be $500,000 as someone said (a man has vowed to cut his penis on TV if this level won't be reached soon) but it may be $3, too.









If you believe that there is more than 50% probability that the price of one Bitcoin will double once again in the near future, there is an easy strategy to make a profit whose expectation value is positive. Buy the Bitcoin and sell it if and when the price doubles relatively to the price at which you bought it.



Again, the point is that even the order-of-magnitude estimate of the cryptocurrencies' price is basically a random number. In a sufficiently distant (several years?) future moment, the price of one Bitcoin will be either substantially smaller than $2,700, or substantially larger. At some moment, the Bitcoin will reach the peak price (oil may have reached this peak price, as Gene reported, a funny new interpretation of "peak oil") and the subsequent evolution may be described as a rather cataclysmic fall.



Prices are affected by the experience with the cryptocurrencies "exchange markets" that are being constantly robbed and hacked, by regulators in various countries that sometimes outlaw the cryptocurrencies or seriously change their status (they generally should because tax evasion and organized crime seem to be the main applications of the cryptocurrencies), and other things. But on top of that, the collective mania is still the most important factor.



Howard Stanley Marks is an old-fashioned investor whose net worth is some $2 billion. He's been doing things along the similar conservative rules of investment as Warren Buffett and he's a favorite investor of Warren Buffett's, indeed. He's also written numerous memos warning against bubbles. You could view him as a constant fearmonger. I, for one, am mostly annoyed by the persistent financial fearmongers. Certain servers have been spamming my mailbox with the information about the "imminent collapse of the financial markets" in every week since 2010. Junk.



However, he also wrote Bubble.com at the very beginning of the year 2000. That identification of the Dotcom bubble was precious because the bubble began to collapse months after his text. And he wrote some comparable, although less accurately specified, warning in 2007. So maybe his successful predictions weren't just a coincidence. His wealth could be viewed as another reason to consider this hypothesis.



Days ago, he wrote this memo to Oaktree clients,



Two guys meet in the street. Joe tells Bob about the hamster he has for sale: pedigreed and highly intelligent. Bob says he’d like to buy a hamster for his kid: “How much is it?” Joe answers, “half a million,” and Bob tells him he’s crazy.



They meet again the next day. “How’d you do with that hamster?” Bob asks. “Sold it,” says Joe. “Did you get $500,000?” Bob asks. “Sure,” says Joe. “Cash?” “No,” Joe answers, “I took two $250,000 canaries.”



Serious investing consists of buying things because the price is attractive relative to intrinsic value. Speculation, on the other hand, occurs when people buy something without any consideration of its underlying value or the appropriateness of its price, solely because they think others will pay more for it in the future.

