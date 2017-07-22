Donald Trump has a duty: to defend his family

Guaranteed pardon for all family members is the right thing to do



Hardcore left-wing activists in the U.S. keep on attacking Donald Trump and his family. Their behavior is so similar to what we remember from the communist totalitarianism. Someone's view, in this case Trump's, is sometimes politically inconvenient for the self-appointed determinants of the atmosphere in the whole society. So the left-wing octopus doesn't attack just Trump himself but also his children. During communism, this was happening to many Czechoslovak parents. Many of them found the legal and material well-being of their kids more important than their political values so they surrendered to the communist pressure.



At any rate, leftists have totalitarianism deeply rooted in their DNA and hardwired into their brains. In their perspective, the ends always justify the means. So they're doing the same to Donald Trump and his family. A week ago, they tried to ignite a hysteria about the meeting of Donald Trump Jr and a female Russian lawyer. Trump Jr was simply doing opposition research. The last regime in a Western nation where the very meeting with a member of an ethnic group was criminalized was Nazi Germany: already in the mid 1930s, Germans were harassed already for a friendly talk with a Jew. Do the leftists – who otherwise claim to defend the equality of ethnic groups – want to be exactly the same as their German predecessors?



In reality, the presidential pardon was introduced exactly in order to soften the legal system against excessively bloodthirsty courts or juries that may sometimes start a personal vendetta against someone. I find it obvious that Trump's children shouldn't really be paying a big price – such as a constantly poisoned life – for their being kids of the U.S. president. And that's why this is an ideal example of a case where the pardon is adequate.



So I am surely supporting the pardon for all Trump's relatives because it seems spectacularly obvious that there doesn't exist a glimpse of evidence that they have violated the U.S. laws in any tangible way and all the pressure against Trump's relatives is driven by the fanaticism and dishonesty of Trump's left-wing foes.



Can he pardon himself? I don't think so. Why? Because he can only pardon someone who was convicted. And the U.S. president just can't be convicted. This rule is just another wise addition to the U.S. constitutional system that was added by the founding fathers exactly to protect the constitutional institutions against a takeover by a clique of malicious dishonest organized bastards such as the contemporary left-wing activists. The founding fathers foresaw the possibility that a truly evil clique like that could materialize and they carefully thought about the mechanisms that would prevent such progressives from crippling the political system in the U.S.



The U.S. president can't be prosecuted for any acts while he is in office. He can only be impeached – and he can only be impeached for treason, corruption, and some crimes of the same caliber. There doesn't exist any known evidence that Trump was anywhere close to these acts so this talk about impeachment is just plain stupid, especially when the GOP majority in the House doesn't seem to consider joining this "project". But even if the House voted to impeach Trump, like it impeached Bill Clinton, it wouldn't mean that Trump is removed. To achieve that goal, two-thirds of the Senate would have to support the removal. Recall that Bill Clinton was acquitted of all charges by the Senate. Most likely, Trump would be acquitted, too.



This rule means that the U.S. president would have to do something really wrong, something specific that is basically obviously and seriously illegal in the eyes of Senators from both parties. I think that the crackpots who talk about the impeachment know that nothing like that has taken place so the Senate wouldn't approve the removal. They are just trying to introduce mistakes and dirt to the American political system and partially delegitimize the president. That's the maximum they can do – they are dreaming about ways to harm America at least a little bit.



