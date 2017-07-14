Harvard committee proposes to abolish the freedom of association

Last year, I discussed efforts by the extreme left-wing jihadists at Harvard to ban the single-sex clubs. "Are you now, or have you ever been a member of single-sex organizations?" students are gonna be asked starting from this year.



When first policies to harass Jews in Nazi Germany were established in Nazi Germany, the path towards gas chambers was straightforward and only took a few years. Harvard's trajectory towards eradication of some basic values of the Western civilization has been immensely speedy, too. Lots of things got much worse in the recent year. Two days ago, The Harvard Crimson told us that



A 29-member committee led by the notorious jerk Rakesh Khurana and by musicologist Suzannah Clark has recommended that the College forbid students from joining all “fraternities, sororities, and similar organizations”—including co-ed groups—with the goal of phasing out the organizations entirely by May 2022. Wow. To be sure, they basically decided to ban all and any associations and clubs. There has only been one member of the faculty committee, biologist David Haig, who voted against the motion and published his dissenting opinion as an appendix in the 22-page-long report . Another appendix contains the names of some 25 clubs that are planned to be banned. Buzzwords such as "gender segregation" and "discrimination" have been used to defend the idea that all the clubs have to be eradicated.Needless to say, this is another huge step towards the establishment of a full-blown totalitarian society within Harvard University. The freedom of association is an essential characteristic of civilized Western societies. In the U.S. Constitution, a right to association is guaranteed by the first amendment , as has been confirmed in NAACP vs Alabama, because in many cases, people can only speak effectively when they team up with others.But the virtues of associations go well beyond the free speech, of course. Clubs and other associations may achieve lots of things that are useful for the members – and more often than not, useful for the university, nation, and the mankind as a whole – that would be extremely difficult if the clubs were absent. Indeed, organizations like that exclude some students from the list of potential members but this exclusion is often a good and essential thing, a key fact that the far left-wing filth seems to totally misunderstand. Many things can only be done effectively if the doers aren't distracted by those who don't belong there.Changes like that have gradually strengthened my view that I can't have much respect for the people who voluntarily undergo this kind of a treatment. Universities are increasingly reduced to safe spaces where obedient students without any personality or spine are parroting incredibly outrageous, politically correct lies in order to improve their social status within the subnation of similar spineless parrots. And on top of that, they are willing to pay $60,000 a year for that. You may receive Harvard degrees, boys and girls, but if you've never done anything to defend these basic freedoms, you're still an inferior mammal and pseudointellectual slave. Is your freedom and personality really so cheap that you're willing to sacrifice them because of some dirty degree from a university that has been famous for centuries?Incidentally, the most reasonable comment beneath the Harvard Crimson article – which also has the highest number of votes – shows "This comment is awaiting moderation. Show comment." You have to click at "Show comment" to see what GS wrote. Perhaps this is a model for how the societies will have to turn into secret ones.The committee has quoted a Williams College and Bowdoin College, a place where students were harassed for wearing a Mexican hat at a party , as the role models. Has the Harvard deteriorated so much that it is indeed led by subpar officials who consider third-class politically correct colleges as the role models for Harvard University? Are there any adults in the room left over there who would care about the fate of the institution with a $35 billion endowment?