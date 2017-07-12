Hysteria over double standards in food products

The media in much of post-communist Europe are obsessed with a fashionable topic – the observed double standards in food products. Transnational companies sell their products – in identical packages – in many countries but the composition is sometimes different. See e.g. this Reuters story about the panic in Bulgaria.



We're often calling ourselves the "dumping ground of Europe" and stuff like that. I believe that all this anxiety is painful. What makes us different is that some of us – and our politicians – still expect the governments and even the EU to dictate what citizens should eat and what food producers should offer them.









The anxiety and calls for the EU to "make us equal" completely ignore certain principles that I consider fundamentally important in this debate:



consumers should have the right to choose what they want and producers should have the right to offer the healthy and legal enough products they want different nations will assign different importance to the low price of the products different nations may have differences in their preferred taste, without being able to say which one is objectively "better" different nations have different inputs and technologies so certain things have to be done differently sometimes, whenever a difference between products in two national markets is found, it's being assumed by the paranoid people that "we have the worse ones". But "different" isn't the same thing as "worse" and in some cases (e.g. coffee), we can see that products sold here are actually better the differences only affect a tiny percentage of internationally sold products, about 1% or less