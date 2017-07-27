Pinker on the AI alarmism, Pandora, and alpha males

One year ago, Steve Pinker recorded this insightful 2-minute-long video about the AI fearmongers for Big Think:







Pinker is one of the great thinkers who is deeply underappreciated and this fact and similar facts immensely frustrate me.



When an intellectually average man, Elon Musk, offers his childish and utterly stupid perspective on the future of technology and its interactions with the mankind, millions of people praise him and parrot him. When a world's top thinker about these matters clarifies what's actually going on and what are the causal relationships, he only attracts 40,000 viewers and 65% of them give him negative votes, for reasons that I find absolutely indefensible. Almost all the commenters under Pinker's video are aggressive imbeciles.



Almost no people in this world have any respect for deep thoughts or the actual understanding of things – it's mostly throwing pearls to swines when folks like Pinker record their videos. The fact that laymen such as Zuckerberg and Musk are considered "the opinionmakers" related to things like evolutionary psychology is analogous to the climate science led by Leonardo DiCaprio and shows that tens of millions of people really don't want the scientific mode of thinking to matter in their lives. A well-known face from the tabloid media is at least equally good to answer such questions, isn't he? Well, he isn't.









Pinker identified the main fallacy that is behind this silly AI doomsday cult: It's the conflation of



high intelligence with

megalomaniacal goals.

good futurists have the duty to fulfill quotas on doomsday scenarios technology needs Luddites like Musk we don't want complete bans, just intense central regulation.

And to assume that humans will stay in control, despite having a drastically inferior intelligence, is just arrogant.



He wants the industry to hit pause and think before building out the most significant technology of our species’ existence. What’s unreasonable about that?

