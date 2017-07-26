Propaganda about Czech victim of stabbing in Hurghada

...was similar to the communist propaganda after Chernobyl...



On July 14th, a terrorist attack took place in Hurghada, a favorite destination of German, Czech, and other tourists in Egypt. The 29-year-old Abdel-Rahman Shaaban spoke German fluently and was ordered by IS-related militias to target white women. He swam from a public beach to a Zahabia Hotel beach and stabbed six women – five Germans and one Czech. Two German women died immediately.







What happened to the Czech victim of the stabbing attack, Ms Lucie Civínová of Nové Strašecí (36), the top accountant in the Soccer Association of the Czech Republic?









Well, the resolution is tragic. But how were we informed? A day after the attack, the media told us, among similar news:



On Saturday, the Czech ambassador to Egypt Hon Ms Veronika Kuchyňová Šmigolová confirmed that the injured Czech woman hasn't suffered any serious injuries. "They only want to transfer her [to a hospital] because aside from the cut on her leg, she also has a gash on her back. So they just want to perform another medical examination."



Two stabbed German women and silence afterwards. Now, a Czech lady is struggling to survive. The Bolshevik used to inform in a similar way. I despised it then and I despise is now.

The Bolshevik was reporting similarly e.g. about the Chernobyl accident – at the beginning, almost nothing happened, then there could be a little bit of a problem, but it would be solved.

This mentality, the instinctive need to soothe and manipulate the masses – it's almost identical today as it was then. Let's change it – let's return this country to the people.

