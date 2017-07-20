U.N.'s 17 sustainable goals by 2030: what the youth gets brainwashed with

Bill Nye, a former actor, is looking forward to the day when the older people will die out. The death of the older people is a necessary condition for progress in climate science, Bill Nye tells us.



Just try to appreciate how sick this individual is. In the real world, the progress in science doesn't require anyone's death. A scientist may do his research equally well if others – including the wrong ones, if they are wrong at all – stay alive. Nye's statement is just another example of the far left-wing Nazis' complete inability (or their lack of will) to distinguish science from political movements and from mass eradication programs. You can't be surprised that the wise commenters urge him to be the role model and be the first one who dies in order to end the farce that he calls his life.



We often complain that the Millennials are a lousy generation without ambitions, without spine, without courage, a brainwashed herd of cheap sheep. At the same moment, they're mostly just kids. They are victims. And they still have a chance to see the light. It's some of the old jerks like Nye who are actually responsible for having crippled the Generation Y.









Now, I think that most of you will agree that I do spend lots of time – vastly more than an average human does or should – with following the events and claims related to the political correctness, contemporary political slogans, sustainability, climate change, and similar stuff. Nevertheless, like most of you, I ultimately enjoy the right to say "that was enough". So no one actually has the power to determine how I spend my time, to what depth I study a certain thing, and whether I read an article at all.



It's this not so subtle difference – also known as freedom – that must be "blamed" for the fact that yesterday, I realized that I was less informed than the average young person in my nation when it comes to... the U.N. sustainable development goals. Lidovky.cz informed us that



