Venus and Hawking's scientific illiteracy

Five days ago, Stephen Hawking – or someone who has hacked his computerized speech generator – has told us that Donald Trump is a supervillain who will transform the Earth to another Venus with temperatures at 250 °C and sulfuric acid rains.



Wow. Now, every intelligent 10-year-old kid must know why this possibility is non-existent, why the statement is nonsense. Some scientists including Roy Spencer have pointed out how absurd these Hawking's statements were from a scientific viewpoint.



But lots of the scientists who have paid lip service to the lies about the so-called global warming or climate change in the past have remained silent and confirmed that their scientific dishonesty has no limits. I despise all the climate alarmists who know that statements like that are absurd but who hide this fact because a lie like that could be helpful for their profits or political causes. You know, what these jerks and the people who tolerate these jerks' existence haven't quite appreciated is that it is only lies that may be helpful for them.









Now, there are exceptions. Zeke Hausfather, a US Berkeley climatologist, has been an alarmist but he has pointed out that he realizes that Hawking's statement is just junk:





A good example that even brilliant scientists sometimes say silly things when it's outside their field of expertise (see Nobel disease) https://t.co/QPsmB1bsv0 — Zeke Hausfather (@hausfath) July 2, 2017

Mercury: hydrogen, helium, oxygen, sodium, ...

Venus: carbon dioxide, nitrogen, sulfur dioxide, argon ...

Earth: nitrogen, oxygen, argon, water vapor, ...

Mars: carbon dioxide, argon, nitrogen, ...

Jupiter: hydrogen, helium, methane, ammonia, ...

Saturn: hydrogen, helium, traces of volatiles, ...

Uranus: hydrogen, helium, water, ammonia, methane, ...

Neptune: hydrogen, helium, methane, ...

