Visegrád-Egyptian friendship and its possible consequences

Will Northern Africa stage a proxy war between V4 and Western European PC loons?
The Soros-style Western media outlets often like to paint the countries of the Visegrád Group – Hungary, Poland, Czechia, and Slovakia – as racists who must have some uncontrollable hatred towards the Arabs or something like that.
Well, say it to the president of the most populous Arab country, Egypt's Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi:
Relationship between Egypt, Visegrad Group historic: Al-SisiAs you may remember, Egypt has been stable and promising under Husni Mubarak before he was charged with corruption. Around 2011, a loser named Barack Obama tried to install his brothers from the Muslim Brotherhood as the new terrifying rulers of Egypt. But that didn't work: Exactly 4 years ago, in early July, 2013, the military restored the quasi-secular, decent setup, removed Mohamed Morsi, and helped sensible presidential elections to be held in 2014.
Al-Sisi beat Hamdeen Sabahi and Egypt jumped on a promising trajectory again, perhaps a more promising one than the previous one.
Because of the internal tensions within the European Union, the Visegrád Group (V4) – which used to be considered a meaningless bunch of diverse countries in the region even by themselves – turned to a relatively meaningful if not important regional alliance. Some other countries in the region sometimes send their representatives to the V4 summits: Slovenia, Austria, Croatia, and others. But for the first time, the Egyptian president attended a V4 summit.
Al-Sisi has been praised for his attitudes and activities with respect to terrorism as well as illegal immigration. Concerning terrorism, al-Sisi wants to fight terrorism of all colors. This is obviously the ethically superior criterion in the region that has become so explosive. Al-Sisi's approach should be compared to the approach of the U.S., especially (but not only) the previous leftist government of the U.S., that was funding lots of terrorists that were labeled "good" for some would-be "grander goals".
It was just wrong for the U.S. to fund the Taliban, Al-Qaeda, the Islamic State, and similar groups, and the excuses for this funding were both morally indefensible as well as ultimately flawed strategically, at least in most cases. Well, maybe the funding for the Taliban did help the USSR to surrender in the Cold War. But none of the later funding campaigns has brought anything good to the U.S. as a whole.
Egypt is helping us to make sure that masses of migrants aren't being transferred from the African continent to the European one. Even though the Soros-type folks are brainwashing everyone with the idea that to fight against mass migration means to be hostile towards the Arab nations, well, the Arab nations do understand that this is just an idiotic propaganda of these Macrons and Renzis whose skulls are filled with excrements. All sensible people, whether they live in V4 or an Arab country, understand that mass migration is a problem, may be viewed as a form of invasion, and also steals some human capital from the countries that the people flee. Those are the reasons why it's right to struggle to reduce the migration back from the macroscopic, collective one to the microscopic, individual migration.
(By the way, we often think of many "mainstream" folks in the West as unhinged SJWs who want to flood Europe with tens of millions of Africans. Well, Bill Gates isn't one of those. He has quite some experience with the help to Africa and with the fast population growth over there and in an interview for Germans, he warned that the EU open-door policy could lead to a disaster unless it's stopped.)
Summit host PM Viktor Orbán praised Egypt as a key in the fight against terrorism. Various nice things were said by the Czech PM and the Egyptian president, too.
Czech PM Sobotka privately discussed the hopeful economic reforms in Egypt as well as the economic and military cooperation. Czechia has helped to arm the Egyptian police, is helping to arm the Egyptian army right now, and there is some room for additional Czech companies. All these potentially sensitive things are being done with the realization that Egypt has acquired the rare status of a stable country in the region. Also, there is some institutionalized V4 support in the removal of landmines, fight against the local harassment against minorities such as the Copts, and other things. Two weeks ago, Al-Sisi freed some 500 prisoners, including participants at rallies. The Egyptian economy has seen three years of a 4% growth – the Eurozone is surely jealous.
We obviously want other countries in the region to resemble Egypt. Perhaps, this process may take place when the influence of Egypt on the region goes up. I have been repeatedly terrified by some Western people's suggestions that they don't want to see Egypt as a crucial regional power. Well, thank God, this is not how the V4 politicians think.
There is some risk that tensions will return to the region and even to North Africa. In that case, it seems conceivable to me that Czechs and probably other V4 countries will expand their military help for Egypt. Because some deluded Macrons and Renzis and similar idiots with feces in their skulls seem to have almost exactly opposite goals – for example, these imbeciles are sending ships that smuggle tons of illegal immigrants from Africa to Europe – there may sometimes be a hypothetical conflict between "our" Egypt and "Macron" Libya or other countries. My feeling from PM Sobotka's tweets is that they must have talked about a possible Egyptian intervention to stabilize Libya which could be a good, yet risky, plan. Libya has experienced a civil war since 2014, partly due to the unwise intervention of some NATO countries in 2011. I believe that someone should be an adult in the room, Egypt has the credentials to be one, and the fix should be done by the local forces such as Egypt and not by some NATO officials who have no idea what's going on at the local level.
So if I add just another level of speculation to these prophesies, this could become a proxy war for the actual rift in Europe. No one can know the result but I would think that the chances would be rather high that V4 and its good guys in the region would spank Macron's and similar buttocks in such a proxy war. It's an example of a possible twist that would prove that the arrogance with which France, Germany, and others are sometimes framing themselves as the bosses of others – especially V4 – could be unsubstantiated or flawed.
Egypt's relatively relaxed attitude to the Islamic rules is nothing new, nothing that was brought by Al-Sisi or Mubarak, for that matter. In this 1958 video, president Gamal Abdel Nasser is laughing at the Muslim Brotherhood's proposal to make hijabs mandatory. You need to click at the rectangle icon to see subtitles. Someone in the audience screamed "let the men wear the hijabs themselves" and everyone is amused. He mentioned that the outfit should be a decision left to the families. "If you can't even force your daughter at a university to wear [something], do you want me to impose [some part of the outfit] on 10 million women?" Nasser asked while everyone laughed.
Al-Sisi therefore has some tradition of tolerance to build upon. Just hours ago, he disinvited Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority because the latter didn't want to cooperate on peace initiatives in the region.
On the other hand, yes, many other Arab countries have returned closer to the Middle Ages and it seems normal to them once again to expect their leaders to impose some clothes on tens of millions of women.
If you want to see that Egypt is mentally elsewhere, basically on our frequency, you should watch at least some Egyptian Coca Cola ads. After some elementary translation and domestication of the appearances, they could be great ads even in our countries, couldn't they?
snail feedback (0) :
Post a Comment