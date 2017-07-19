When research has no beef, it's impossible to divide credit

Maryam Mirzakhani, RIP This news is really tragic because the death is truly premature. Maryam Mirzakhani , the world's first female Fields Medal winner and ...

Currency exchange rates Just a widget: Just testing whether their widgets work...

Venus and Hawking's scientific illiteracy Five days ago, Stephen Hawking – or someone who has hacked his computerized speech generator – has told us that Donald Trump is a supervilla...

Marika Taylor's "diversity" talk shows the incredible extent of corruption within the EU Because I am interested in these matters, I have watched the 29-minute talk by Marika Taylor about "diversity in string theory" t...

Backreaction: the same stunning misunderstanding of naturalness as in 2009 Sabine Hossenfelder has some non-convex reproductive organs and the European Union's sexist bureaucrats make sure that it's enough ...

John Schwarz tried to defend the feminist talk at Strings 2017 ...however, he must have overlooked that the talk was indefensible... One week ago, we discussed a breathtaking talk by Marika Taylor tha...

Decoherence doesn't make observers unnecessary Philip Ball wrote a long aeon.co essay titled Quantum Common Sense which argues that quantum mechanics isn't really "weird" a...

Jafferis' and other talks at Strings 2017 Strings 2017 is talking place in Tel Aviv, Israel this week. The talks may be watched at The Strings 2017 YouTube channel I hope that the...

Discussion about old and new theoretical physics forums Update: Physics Overflow is live! I am not taking any positions about these matters – and about the Stack Exchange forums, their contents,...