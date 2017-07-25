Zuckerberg's understanding of AI doomsdaylogy is more limited than Musk's

...unfortunately, AI doomsdaylogy is a moronic cult, not a credible field of science...



One week ago, Elon Musk repeated his Luddite demand to regulate and combat the AI existential threat before it's too late.







We're facing an imminent uprising of the robots, we were told, so a new IPCC – the Intelligent People-like-robots Combating Committee – has to be established. Everyone who has some dangerous robot, e.g. a self-driving car, an intelligent thermometer, a smartphone, a fridge, or a mixer, will have to euthanize them or report every usage of them to the IPCC. New production of dangerous robots will be banned to fight against the existentially threatening uprising.



I am not quoting Musk exactly but I am sure that I am accurately conveying the basic spirit. He is a Luddite. An insane one. It's rather amazing for an entrepreneur who is considered high-tech to be a Luddite when it comes to the Artificial Intelligence but it just happens to be the case.









Now, another billionaire who happens to be wealthier and more famous – and who was forecast to become George Soros v2.0, something that I find infinitely more threatening than the uprising of the robots because it could delay the dieout of George Soroses substantially – happens to have a view on the AI existential threat that is closer to mine than Musk's.









We learned that



I've talked to Mark about this. His understanding of the subject is limited. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2017

Tim's piece on AI is excellent, but we actually face a double exponential rate of improvement. AI hardware & software are both exponential. https://t.co/hSfNU8zxDu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2017