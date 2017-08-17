Bitcoin at $100,000 is possible

Bitcoin fans and owners will learn to bribe cryptocurrency critics



A theorist often lacks some genuine feelings associated with a certain real condition or activity. In particular, when you own a not quite negligible fraction of a Bitcoin, you may see how you actually want to behave and what many other owners of Bitcoins will do.



If you can afford to lose the value but you see the genuine chance for many doublings of the Bitcoin's value in the future, you are inclined to keep it – and not convert it to the real world currencies.





Bitcoin bouncing back fast from it technical correction: pic.twitter.com/6jG7FmXRq4 — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) July 17, 2017

Bitcoub's low of $1,800+ yesterday simply could not be maintained. In the long term Bitcoin moves above $500,000 within three years. Bets? — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) July 17, 2017

if not, I will eat my dick on national television. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) July 17, 2017