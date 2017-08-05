Gary North, Mojmír Hampl on fatal volatility of cryptocurrencies

Maryam Mirzakhani, RIP This news is really tragic because the death is truly premature. Maryam Mirzakhani , the world's first female Fields Medal winner and ...

Venus and Hawking's scientific illiteracy Five days ago, Stephen Hawking – or someone who has hacked his computerized speech generator – has told us that Donald Trump is a supervilla...

Currency exchange rates Just a widget: Just testing whether their widgets work...

Why we emphasize that the climate has always changed Professional climate fearmonger Mr Stefan Rahmstorf finds the observation that "the climate has always changed" inconvenient which...

Assuming the present trend, Russia will remove the GPS, U.S. satellites by 2020 John McCain was a top hateful scumbag who led the U.S. lawmakers to approve a new wave of broad and idiotic sanctions against Russia. They h...

Pinker on the AI alarmism, Pandora, and alpha males One year ago, Steve Pinker recorded this insightful 2-minute-long video about the AI fearmongers for Big Think: Pinker is one of the gr...

Discussion about old and new theoretical physics forums Update: Physics Overflow is live! I am not taking any positions about these matters – and about the Stack Exchange forums, their contents,...

"Information is physical" carries zero information Scott Aaronson wrote a long and tedious essay, Is “information is physical” contentful? which has ignited a long and tedious discussion. I...

Zuckerberg's understanding of AI doomsdaylogy is more limited than Musk's ...unfortunately, AI doomsdaylogy is a moronic cult, not a credible field of science... One week ago, Elon Musk repeated his Luddite deman...