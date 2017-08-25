LIGO/Virgo may have detected a merger of neutron stars

Joe Polchinski, 1954-2018 February 2nd was a rather miserable day. Dow sinked by some 2.5%, the worst drop since the Brexit referendum. Even the cryptocurrency believ...

Experiments may only measure gauge-invariant, coordinate-independent quantities I have finally found the time needed to see every page among the 12+7+16 pages of the Japanese papers on the Earth's contribution to muo...

Aaronson, interpretations of QM, and fashions Scott Aaronson may have banned me on this blog, he has written lots of insane, extremist, and pathetic things about politics and ideological...

Discussion about old and new theoretical physics forums Update: Physics Overflow is live! I am not taking any positions about these matters – and about the Stack Exchange forums, their contents,...

Let's build a 500 TeV collider under the sea In his text Unreasonably Big Physics , Tetragraviton classifies the Texan SSC collider as marginally reasonable but other proposed projects ...

Earth's gravity correction removes muon's \(g-2\) anomaly: wrong papers Hours later, I got suspicious that the claimed effect is proportional to the gravitational potential, therefore violates the equivalence pri...

Dublin IV regulation would existentially threaten Europe The latest issue of the Klaus Institute Newsletter – which I am still receiving for free, thanks – discusses many important topics. There&#...

Cottbus, Germany says Nein to Merkel's Islamofascist government Most Germans are still brainwashed by the political correctness that has run amok – the current degree of Gleichschaltung in Germany may sur...

Does neutron decay to dark matter? Three days ago, the Quanta Magazine published a playful simple article on particle physics Neutron Lifetime Puzzle Deepens, but No Dark Mat...