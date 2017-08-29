Palermo moves from Sicily to Czechia

When a billionaire is a finance minister, you may be worried about a clash of interests. What does he do with a guy who owns a part of the same hall as the minister's chemical company and whose wagon blocks the minister's view?







Well, the video above – especially the events from 1:00 – approximately show the events. Comrade Andrej Babiš, a former top-tier communist and a secret police snitch, has bragged about his power many times. He has also publicly complained about our country's being like Sicily – except that he forgot to tell us he was the only big gangster around.



(BTW La Piovra, the series about the Italian mafia, was aired on Czechoslovak TVs in the 1980s during communism – I guess that this was one of the films that have gotten the permission from the communist bosses more quickly than others because the Italian society isn't pictured too flatteringly.)



On Sunday, the Twitter Skupina_Suman (The Julius Šuman Group, his critic[s] – whose identity is still eluding the current intelligence – funnily nicknamed after Babiš's commander at the communist secret police) has released about the fifth secret recording with Babiš's voice and it may be the most dramatic one yet.









Note that in his previous secret recordings, Babiš was discussing "bullets ready to shoot at [his social democratic foes]" with a journalist Mr Marek Přibil in the newspapers he had bought – although he had previously sworn on his kids' lives that he would never abuse the ownership of the press to manipulate content.



In another audio file, he talks about a currently investigated police case even though he shouldn't know about the content at all. In one more recording, he would boast to be familiar with some intimate information about the alleged negotiation with the Soviets that promoted Havel to the president of Czechoslovakia. I forgot another recording.









But this is the newest, one-minute-long audio file – which may have been recorded in early October 2016, according to my own investigation. At any rate, Babiš was clearly the finance minister at that moment.







His partner – and it's not known who he was – only says "yeah" or "hmmm". Babiš was heard as saying:



That [company] FAU [in the town of] Přerov... it is going to the pußy [will cease to exist, the first obscenity] because of yet another coincidence. I privatized Precheza [a chemical factory, now a part of his Agrofert Holding] in '97 and before the privatization, they separated and sold the wagon to a company and that company ended up in [FAU... not intelligible] So now there is a wagon in my chemical factory that belongs to these motherf*ckers [second obscenity].



So our guys [the IRS and customs officers whom he controlled] have knelt down [like in wrestling] on the FAU Přerov. It means that the company has defaulted, its accounts and wagons are blocked and confiscated, in fact also Slovnaft and everything. Now, that guy Mr Pitr bought that. And it's obvious that we're going after their necks because it's a criminal gang that owes some $10 million to the government in taxes.

