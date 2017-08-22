Soldiers should be replaced with robots

Joe Polchinski, 1954-2018 February 2nd was a rather miserable day. Dow sinked by some 2.5%, the worst drop since the Brexit referendum. Even the cryptocurrency believ...

Discussion about old and new theoretical physics forums Update: Physics Overflow is live! I am not taking any positions about these matters – and about the Stack Exchange forums, their contents,...

Experiments may only measure gauge-invariant, coordinate-independent quantities I have finally found the time needed to see every page among the 12+7+16 pages of the Japanese papers on the Earth's contribution to muo...

Aaronson, interpretations of QM, and fashions Scott Aaronson may have banned me on this blog, he has written lots of insane, extremist, and pathetic things about politics and ideological...

Nima on the doom of spacetime Let me embed an exciting, two-hour-long, December 1st, 2017 talk by Nima Arkani-Hamed at PSW, the Philosophical [by purpose scientific] Soci...

Earth's gravity correction removes muon's \(g-2\) anomaly: wrong papers Hours later, I got suspicious that the claimed effect is proportional to the gravitational potential, therefore violates the equivalence pri...

Let's build a 500 TeV collider under the sea In his text Unreasonably Big Physics , Tetragraviton classifies the Texan SSC collider as marginally reasonable but other proposed projects ...

Cottbus, Germany says Nein to Merkel's Islamofascist government Most Germans are still brainwashed by the political correctness that has run amok – the current degree of Gleichschaltung in Germany may sur...

Dublin IV regulation would existentially threaten Europe The latest issue of the Klaus Institute Newsletter – which I am still receiving for free, thanks – discusses many important topics. There&#...