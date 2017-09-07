A chart with "interpretations"

Sabine Hossenfelder drew a banner with the "interpretation of quantum mechanics"







that was supposed to be in a text but it was later removed. I consider her a fake physicist which was fabricated by the affirmative action – at least if you talk about anything she's been doing since the grad school – but I think that she has learned some undergraduate physics in a better way than at least 90% of the people who write about physics for the public.



The chart and most of the things she says about it are largely reasonable, except for a few things. Two of them are fundamental: she is treating the Copenhagen Interpretation in an atrocious way and she doesn't really explain that and why all other "interpretations" are nonsense.









One thing she says elsewhere is that "QBism", as she defined it, is the common denominator of all "interpretations". She – she means "the observer" – updates her knowledge about things, and updates the wave function that summarizes all the knowledge, when she makes an observation. So the collapse of the wave function is an unavoidable and inseparable description of the updated knowledge. The collapse and the updated knowledge are the same thing. She doesn't write these things this crisply but I suspect she would agree.









Yes, this is quantum mechanics, this is the only correct description of what's going on during the measurement, and this description has been called QBism. However, what she obfuscates is that the same principle is what has been called the Copenhagen Interpretation, too. That's what Heisenberg and Bohr – and perhaps a few pals – discovered and what they should be absolutely worshiped for. It's disgusting for her and others to place the "Copenhagen Interpretation" at the last place and describe it as



I don't care if the cat is dead

