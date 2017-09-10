Klaus: alarmists have won the climate debate

Czech ex-president Václav Klaus was visiting Nuremberg, Bavaria, where (an uncle of mine lived from 1980 and where) Klaus supported the Alternative for Germany (AfD) before the parliamentary election where they're expected to get 9-10 percent.







The city hall wanted to ban the event because of the presence of an AfD boss who had previously said that Germany should get rid of a PC politician. Klaus' support for AfD was criticized by the boss of the Sudeten German Patriotic Organization Mr Bernd Posselt, affectionately known as "a Hitler who returned from a fattening station" (a nickname invented by the current Czech president Zeman). Posselt said that Klaus and AfD hate the EU and it's bad.



As you can read on German Google News, Klaus responded, on the contrary, Sir. AfD – representing a fraction of Germans who have been silenced – and he are doing what they're doing because of their love towards Europe, its traditions, and its future.









In Bavaria, Klaus also discussed the state of the climate debate. This debate is over, he repeated a slogan we usually hear from the alarmists, and the skeptics (his side) have lost, something that we hear from the alarmists, too.



On Tuesday, one day before the marathon that stripped Mr Babiš of his immunity, the Czech Parliament approved the Paris Agreement and Czechia became the last EU member state that ultimately surrendered and ratified this unwise treaty-non-treaty. (The Wikipedia map still shows an optimistic state of affairs when we're "green" like Switzerland, but we no longer are.)









I completely understand where Klaus is coming from. The fearmongers have basically conquered almost all the official organizations in Europe, with "all the negative consequences for freedom and prosperity", as Klaus has put it. The Czech public is highly skeptical towards the climate hysteria but even the Czech parliament was largely hijacked by the hysterical activists and cataclysmic scammers. It was only ODS, the Civic Democratic Party that Klaus founded around 1992 and divorced a decade ago, that was working hard to delay and stop the ratification of the Paris Agreement.



You must understand that Klaus doesn't love ODS too much these days. It's obviously too centrist, too silent, too moderate etc. But his son, Václav Klaus Jr, is active in the party, many folks are doing good things there, and I think that Klaus should praise the ODS' behavior vis-a-vis the Paris Agreement proceedings – which were completely reasonable, I think. Unfortunately, ODS is a small fraction of the Czech Parliament and things won't get better.







So while I agree with Klaus that in the big political game in Europe, the skeptics have lost, I think that I should respect that the community of the readers of this blog is global and 1/2 of the TRF readers are American. Well, I believe that the climate skeptics haven't lost the debate in the U.S. The skeptics are winning – and maybe even banning the phrase "climate change" in various departments ;-) – so the situation in the U.S. may be the opposite one in comparison with Europe and the average situation in the world, as weighted by the TRF readers' locations, is therefore "neutral".



Also, one should realize that the Czech public is mostly skeptical on the climate. You can see it e.g. in the discussion under the article about Klaus' climate comments in Bavaria. The political representatives of Czechia are far more pro-alarmist than the populace. This gap is possible largely because the climate issue hasn't really become an important political topic in Czechia – and elsewhere (yet?).





Hotter sea = greater temp difference between sea and space = more energy for hurricanes = higher velocity winds. This reality is a US taboo. https://t.co/8HnUjcKcUP — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) September 9, 2017