North Korea's Kim III has promised to place his country's military on par with the U.S. Good luck with that, comrade. Meanwhile, a similarly ambitious leader, Jean-Claude Juncker, the general secretary of the commissars of the European Soviet, gave his "State of the Union address", probably in order to claim that this unelected drunk clown is on par with the U.S. president.



He also mentioned my country, Czechia, once in his speech. It was about the double "standards" of food products in the post-communist and old EU member states. Slovaks and Hungarians should have the same high meat content in some products while the Czechs should have as much cocoa in the chocolate as others.



I have always disagreed with the hysteria exactly because this hysteria contradicts the national idiosyncrasies, the rules of the free market, and it's an ideal "cause" for clowns such as Juncker to become more important. To violently unify and centralize Europe, it's exactly what similar politicians want to do and what they want to be paid for. So I totally expected that Juncker would become a warrior-in-chief against the "double standards in the quality of food".



There exists a small percentage of packages whose content is different e.g. in Czechia and Austria. I believe that it's not about an unambiguously lower quality in the post-communist world. In particular, I do believe that we Czechs actually prefer meat-like products that contain a higher fraction of fat and meat that isn't just the ordinary protein-based muscle, perhaps including some grounded skin, organs, if not parts of bones. It tastes more yummy. Our nation may be genetically predisposed to eat such food because our ancestors, maids and stableboys working for a German farmer (if I simplify things), have gotten used to such food. We may also prefer weaker spices, more milk-like and less bitter taste of chocolate, and many other things. At any rate, if products obey health standards and they are sold well, no one should be allowed to prevent the food companies and their consumers from the mutually agreed purchases.









At the same moment, I don't claim that everyone agrees with me. Some people in Southern Bohemia whom I know literally drive their cars to Austria in order to buy their food over there. I don't know whether it's really about the taste or about their image. And some Czech politicians also think that it's a good topic for them to collect new voters. I must praise those politicians who refuse this cheap campaign, e.g. those from the new right-wing Realists' Party.









Pavel Ryska, a financial analyst at a bank whom I know from Twitter, compared this part of Juncker's speech to the legendary talk by Miloš Jakeš, the last boss of the Czechoslovak Communist Party during communism (but he wasn't the president, Slovak-born Gustáv Husák kept that job), in Červený Hrádek [Little Red Castle] near Pilsen [ČH is a village but it formally belongs to Pilsen today] in July 1989, four months before the Velvet Revolution began. He spoke to a selection of top local communists in Western Bohemia. The video recording was leaked illegally.





1989: Jakeš rozmlouvá o králících brojlerech, v ČSSR nejsou jogurty.

2017: Juncker přednáší o kakau v čokoládě, v ČR dochází máslo. — Pavel Ryska (@PavelRyska) September 16, 2017

1989: Jakeš meditates about rabbits [and] boilers/broilers [Jakeš famously confused these two words], and the socialist Czechoslovakia has run out of yoghurt.

2017: Juncker gives a talk about cocoa in chocolate while Czechia is running out of butter.

