Relativization of gender inflection is an assault on Czech character of my country

Discussion about old and new theoretical physics forums Update: Physics Overflow is live! I am not taking any positions about these matters – and about the Stack Exchange forums, their contents,...

Responsible TRF readers recommended to sell most crypto-stuff today Futures are keys unlocking cages with horny, hungry Bitcoin grizzlies, tigers that will devour clueless Millennial Bitcoin calves, vegetaria...

Crackpots' lies about cosmic string predictions Some days ago, I was shocked to learn that the "N*t Even Wr*ng" blog based on painful lies about string theory still exists and t...

Svensmarks, Enghoff, Shaviv publish a cosmoclimatological TOE in Nature Guest blog by Nir Shaviv, originally posted at his website Shaviv is a prominent Israeli astrophysicist and climate skeptic (formulation by...

Pop science meets Edward Witten Off-topic, science: China's DAMPE's dark matter signal Natalie Wolchover is among the best popular writers about theoretical phys...

Hossenfelder has the power to edit, negate Witten's answers in interviews I've argued that the recent Quanta Magazine interview with Edward Witten has shown some deep differences between the culture of actual ...

Quanta Magazine defends M-theory's leadership: too little too late Three weeks ago, Natalie Wolchover interviewed Edward Witten and one of the weird changes that happened after the publication was the demot...

A notorious string critic remains invisible at a string event Are opinions and tirades as important as research and results? Two days ago, I described my shock after the Quanta Magazine edited a sente...

Lisa Randall on scientists' duties, distractions, opinion bubbles, and Trump An hour ago, the Wired has published some thoughts by my ex-colleague and occasional TRF guest blogger Lisa Randall Lisa Randall: 'It&#...