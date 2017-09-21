UC Berkeley is breeding intellectually worthless crybabies

Sane employers should better not hire the alumni



Events at UC Berkeley have often shocked us but they always find a way to surpass our expectations. I actually learned about the newest free-speech-related events from Echo, a Czech mainstream right-wing journal, where brilliant student Ms Lucie Sulovská wrote about the University Whiners: What You Should Better Be Silent About In a College.



Much of the content is similar to Elizabeth M. Economou's article about Poor Babies at Lifezette.



OK, so conservative pundit Ben Shapiro gave a speech last week. The police maneuvers resembled 9/11 or something like that. Barricades, checks of purses and backpacks, permission to the cops who may have used pepper spray. The university had to close the upper rows in a hall because of worries that the students would be throwing chairs to the front of the hall... No Islamic terrorists were involved. The place only needed the security during Shapiro's speech "Say No to violence in the academic environment".









Shapiro had to thank police because indeed, without these very special arrangements, the talk would have been impossible – like the talks of other conservative thinkers in the recent past.









But the special security arrangements were only a small part of the story. Provost of this "cradle of the free speech movement" Paul Alivisatos said:



We are deeply concerned about the impact some speakers may have on individuals' sense of safety and belonging. No one should be made to feel threatened or harassed simply because of who they are or for what they believe.



Let me get it straight: Do some adult people need the help of a psychologist because a conservative man will give a talk at their campus? The brawls could be the lesser evil, after all.



It is not just physical violence that our campus faces from this media circus. Many of these provocateurs’ most committed audiences are online, and the Breitbart media machine uses that audience to harass, cyberbully, and threaten anyone who speaks out against them. Students and faculty on our campus have already had their lives threatened for speaking out against Milo and his followers. Online threats are real threats, and if we allow this intolerant and bullying version of free speech to take over our campus, then it can only but come at the expense of the free speech rights of the Berkeley community as a whole.

