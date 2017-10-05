Banned Catalan parliament session, the end of democracy

Spanish courts banned the parliament session next Monday (October 9th) because there is a "possibility" that the proposal to declare the independence could be tabled and discussed there – which indeed seems to be the case. But we can't know for sure what they're actually going to discuss and what the outcome will be. In particular, there are disagreements between the lawmakers and it's totally uncertain whether the independence would be approved in the current situation and with so little support.



Just to be sure, I would vote for independence if I were a Catalan lawmaker. Spain has declared some kind of a war on the region, anyway – for example, tomorrow there may be a decree to speed up the relocation of HQs from Catalonia (probably another act that won't be seen as a confession of love in Catalonia) – so it seems silly to argue with some economic losses. At least some temporary losses are unavoidable now and the long-term outlook makes the independence a net benefit, of course, because Catalans will get rid of the duty to constantly subsidize less productive Spaniards who are clutching Catalonia and sucking its blood as if they were 39 million ticks.







A fat lady and a gay pretended to be a perfect couple at Barcelona 1992 Summer Olympics – but they sounded great. This video is relevant because of Barcelona but also because much of the text below is about Summer 1992, too.



Spain should have negotiated with Catalonia because it has been clear for a long time that the thirst for independence may easily surpass the 50% threshold. Because it didn't, it could have enforced the rule of law. But the current law – which says that Spain is indivisible and local referendum aren't constitutional – simply cannot imply that people are beaten on the street or prevented from throwing ballots to boxes. At most, it can mean that this exercise will have no legal power: the outcome can't be considered the outcome of a valid referendum in the constitutional sense. So according to the European standards, the law enforcement could have only begun once someone would do something that is illegal according to the Spanish law and legal according to the idea that "the referendum has decided about the independence".



Instead, the voters were beaten preemptively, already for the manifestation of their opinion. This was a clear violation of their freedom of speech and their right of assembly.









At any rate, 90% voted in favor of the independence and there were previous commitments by the Catalan government to declare the independence if a majority votes like that, regardless of the outcome. Again, according to the Spanish laws, the declaration of independence might be considered void but the Spanish state has no right to preemptively disable pillars of democracy.



In practice, it seems that the Spanish police will either try to lock the building of the parliament; or arrest the Catalan lawmakers.









There's indeed a risk that they will discuss and approve the independence on Monday, October 9th. If the Spanish government were decent but insisted it wants to fight this battle – but in a legitimate European way – it would simply say in advance that such a declaration will be void and the Spanish enforcement forces' actions will build on the continued assumption that no declaration of independence will have taken place. In other words, the prime minister could say that "whatever the lawmakers will say about the independence will only be a theater with no legal implications". But they should still be allowed to say these things about the independence because the lawmakers should have the freedom of speech, too.



Trying to preemptively prevent the Catalan lawmakers from the entry to the building or arrest them "just to be sure" violates the basic rules of democracy – such as the right of the people to have political representatives and indeed, the presumption of innocence. These lawmakers haven't done anything wrong [yet] so they obviously cannot be arrested in a country that respects the rule of law! Just imagine if the courts could arrest anyone with similar "preemptive" excuses. The country would obviously become an authoritarian regime right away.



The courts simply don't have the right to prevent lawmakers from meeting and discussing proposals. This overreach of the courts, the judgeocracy, is often criticized by the Czech ex-president Klaus. And to some extent, the changes of the procedures affecting Polish judges recently introduced by the Polish government have very similar reasons: to protect the basic mechanisms of democracy against activist judges whose desire is to directly influence the political process. That may be the reason why the EU attacks Poland – because the EU is the clique that actually wants to cripple democracy in this way.



The obsessiveness with which the Spanish politicians try to keep Catalonia as a part of Spain is rather scary. Needless to say, Czechs were thinking differently on July 17th, 1992 – the counterpart of October 9th, 2017. On that day, The Slovak National Council – the parliament of the Slovak Republic located in Bratislava – approved the Declaration of Independence. Most Slovaks rejoiced much like most Americans on July 4th, 1776. Most Czechs were more dismissive but probably less angry than most Britons (especially the king) in 1776. ;-)



Here's the full text of that declaration:



We, the democratically elected Slovak National Council,



solemnly declare



that the thousand years' struggle of Slovak nation for independence ("self-standing") has been fulfilled.



In this historical moment, we declare the natural right of the Slovak nation for self-determination, as embodied by all international agreements and treaties about the right of nations for self-determination.







Recognizing the right of nations for self-determination, we declare that we also want to freely create the way and form of national and state life, while respecting the rights of everybody, all citizens, nations, national minorities, ethnic groups, the democratic and humanist legacy of Europe and of the world.



By this declaration, the Slovak National Council declares sovereignty of the Slovak Republic as a basis for a sovereign state of the Slovak nation.



Bratislava, 17 July 1992

