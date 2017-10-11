Czech president's pragmatism too much for Ukraine

...and a new wave of anti-Russian hysteria in the West...



Czech president Miloš Zeman has given a talk in the Council of Europe – a human-rights organization covering European countries including Ukraine and Russia – in Strasbourg. He repeated that the sanctions against Russia are counterproductive.



Zeman asked his guards to "remove the Czech Television cameraman, otherwise I will kill him" ("I will kill him" is obviously just the standard slang for "he raises my subjective level of dissatisfaction") which created some extra responses.



But aside from his description of links between the Armenian genocide and the Islamic terrorism, he has also discussed Crimea, criticized Khrushchev's decision to incorporate Crimea to Ukraine, and said that "its incorporation to the Russian Federation is mission accomplished". He enumerated several top politicians and former politicians who agree with him that an "attempt to take Crimea from Russia would lead to a European war" which should be avoided. See TASS for a nice sketch.



He recommended Russia to compensate Ukraine for its lost territory – either by money or by fossil fuels. In this way, Zeman managed to unite most Ukrainian politicians and some Russian politicians in their anger. While his view is sensible and pragmatic – of course, reasonable people should be able to figure out some "fair solution" and compensate the real world's deviation from this "fair solution" financially – he indicated that the Ukrainians are prostitutes who are eager to sell their organs for the money; while the Russians are thieves who have done something wrong and must pay something for it now.



These negative reactions simply reflect the existing and nurtured tensions between Russia and Ukraine. If they were willing to look at things impartially, like e.g. Zeman, they could see some approximate "objective reality" that is the same for Russians and Ukrainians, and something may be done to calm the situation down and improve it.









Well, just to be sure, the reaction in Kiev was far more angry than the reaction in Moscow. In Moscow, Leonid Slutsky picked a compromise when he appreciated Zeman's de facto recognition of Crimea as a part of Russia, he didn't accept the need to pay anything. ;-)



While some Russian politicians have praised Zeman's realism, Klimkin from the Ukrainian foreign affairs said that there was no need to discuss rants by this "bastard and alcoholic". Instead, the Ukrainian forces should focus on those who dared to invite Zeman to the Council of Europe. Hardcore Czech critics of Zeman's were pleased by these harsh words towards our head of state, of course. A more official reaction from Ukraine is here.



I am sorry, Mr Klimkin, but Zeman is a directly elected head of a member country of the Council of Europe. That's why it's natural to say that he's normally welcome in the Council of Europe. The Council of Europe isn't owned by the Ukrainian ministry of foreign affairs and for this reason, it's just plain silly for officials in that political organ of an unsuccessful country at the periphery of Europe to suggest that they could decide who may speak and who mustn't speak in Strasbourg.









Incidentally, while Trump is still identified as a pro-Russian agent of a sort by the U.S. media, his White House actually banned Zeman, his Central European fan, from visiting the White House – the visit had previously been promoted for a long time – because either Zeman or his immediate environment is too close to Russia and that's bad. I can't believe this new level of Russophobia in the U.S. Not only the Russian politicians are banned. But even NATO members' leaders "accused" to be vaguely "connected" to some Russian interests through several fuzzy links are still banned in the White House – and such a White House is still considered too pro-Russian. Holy cow.



Another staggering example of the ongoing anti-Russian hysteria in the U.S. was the "scandal" of Russia's purchases of some $100,000 worth of ads at Google or Facebook:





We're 10 months into the 'Russia collusion' investigation and their bombshell proof is that some Russians bought ads on Facebook & Google. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 9, 2017