David Gross and the cloud

Today, as I totally expected, the physics Nobel prize went to LIGO fathers: Weiss 50%, Thorne 25%, Barish 25% which exactly matches my recommendation so OK! PC warriors didn't manage to remove Barish despite his black face joke and they didn't add a political spokeswoman despite her more than equal sexual organs, either; I knew it would be LIGO at 11:42 when someone said "Einstein" in the hall LOL.



It's a good reason to talk Nobel prize winners. A Nobel prize winner in physics came to a shop and told the clerk: "I would like a new telephone, my budget is not constrained at all."







"In that case," the clerk responds, "we have this new iPhone X for you. It has Face ID with a TrueDepth camera, Animoji, an HDR OLED edge-to-edge superretina display, faster 64-bit A11 Bionic processor with a neuron engine and integrated motion coprocessor M11, wireless charging, FDD-LTE, Bluetooth 5, NFC, compass, iBeacon microlocalization..."



The Nobel prize winner interrupts the clerk and screams: "Dear Sir, you must have misheard me. I want a TE-LE-PHONE!" ;-)



So David Gross starred in a similar sketch yesterday and reports about it must have brightened the morning not just for me:





"What do you mean it's in the cloud - where is it actually?" David Gross questions @preskill on the #IBMQuantumExperience simulator #qinfo17 pic.twitter.com/D4U8qVPkGI — Jonathan Oppenheim (@postquantum) October 2, 2017

When talking to old timers like John Preskill and David Gross, I refer to my cell phone as my walkie talkie — Robert R. Tucci (@RobertRTucci) October 2, 2017