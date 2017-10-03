EU has lost Catalan hearts

Catalonia goes through the general strike today, in the wake of the Spanish police terror on Sunday. The public transportation doesn't work, the Barcelona University doesn't teach, a museum in the Sagrada Familia temple is closed, soccer players in FC Barcelona don't play, and 70% of public workers enjoy a free day.







Gerard Pique, a top player of the Spanish national soccer team, had to be escorted from Madrid after a crowd of fanatical fascists began to verbally attack him and threw objects at him during a training session for this "proud Catalan's" previous support of the referendum. He politely mentioned that if his political opinions about Catalonia wouldn't be respected, he would leave the national team.



I am sorry but in practice, Spain is simply not a free country of the Western type anymore when even a top soccer player becomes unable to safely and politely express his opinions about important questions surrounding his nation – whichever we mean – opinions that are shared by a majority of the wealthiest Spain's province according to the total GDP.



Lots of right-wing Spaniards, TomVonk, and a few others have tried to frame this Catalan-vs-Spanish disputes as a left-vs-right dispute where the Catalans are the left-wing and the Spaniards are the right-wing side. I am sorry but this is complete and utter hogwash. Certain aspects of the neo-Left are stronger in Catalonia for the same reason why these things are stronger in wealthier countries or regions – and Catalonia is one.



But the supporters of the Catalan independence just can't be identified with a left-wing movement – after all, the Catalan president is center right. The socialists have a neutral position on the issue. This is an issue about the co-existence of two or more nations or nationalities. With its population of 7.5 million, the Catalan nation is obviously a large enough group of people so that it includes the folks of all the basic ideological flavors, in proportions that don't differ so dramatically from other nations.









This tension is obviously another conflict about the right of self-determination vs the rule of law in a larger country. We've seen many of those – which were treated very differently. Slovenia. Croatia. Bosnia and Herzegovina. Chechnya. Slovakia. Crimea. Kosovo... And much more speculatively in the future: Scotland. Catalonia. The Basque Country. Flanders. Padania. Bavaria...









There are always reasons to think that the bigger country should be preserved and that this preservation, often required by the highest official institutions and laws of that country, is needed for the preservation of pillars of order and the human society, if I use the big words that are often used. But there are also reasons to think that the would-be new nation that wants to secede has some rights for the self-determination and the ultimate reason why the folks want to secede is that they're not treated well as a group by another, more numerous group in the large country. Perhaps their basic human rights aren't being respected and this may be a more serious problem than a verdict about a referendum by a Spanish judge.



We may undergo epochs in which countries tend to split and epochs in which they tend to merge or consolidate.



I think that among the examples of secession above, it was the case of Kosovo that has created the most brutal precedent that has strengthened the separatists in the whole continent if not the world. A bunch of organized criminals, organ and drug traffickers, and terrorists who recently invaded – and overreproduced in – a historical Serbian province was given a complete control over that stolen territory. They didn't even need a referendum. A new state was created. It immediately became a failed state. Everyone knows that. No one wants to accept the state into any group. But it was done by folks who obsessively hated Russia and their main ally in the Balkans, Serbia. So everything that hurts Russia or Serbia was good for them. So Serbia underwent the "humanitarian bombardment" as well, if I use the words of Czech-born Madeleine Albright.



But such profoundly unethical, evil decisions have consequences. If the "Kosovars" had the right for a new country, surely the same is true in all the cases where the case for secession is much more justified. I have enumerated them at the top. The number of politicians and institutions that have supported the totally misguided "Kosovar" independence was huge. All of them may be labeled staggering hypocrites if they fail to support the Catalan independence etc.



I don't know whether I would want secession before last Sunday if I were Catalan. Such questions always depend on lots of things. But the brutality itself has shown that something is insanely pathological about the political status of the Catalans within Spain. It is obvious that they're pretty much forbidden from having any political opinions. 2-3 millions of participants of the Sunday referendum were treated as criminals. They were treated as criminals just because they wanted to express and quantify their opinions about the desirable future of their autonomous region.



I find it absolutely unacceptable in Europe. The European Union has often described itself to be a guarantor of the European values, human rights, and similar things. We have known it was a bunch of lies for a very long time. Among other things, the European Union prefers to flood Europe with millions of illegal, Islamic immigrants whose views and behavior are absolutely incompatible with everything European, while suppressing the basic rights and dignity of those who even dare to say that it's wrong to open Europe's door in this way.



However, the European Union's silence – and, in some cases, outright support for the Spanish police terror (e.g. the proportionate prick Frans Timmermans; and the already notorious Margaritis Schinas, yes, I mean the staggering jerk who almost killed a Czech journalist just because the journalist didn't like Schinas' lionization of Castro) – has shown very clearly what the European Union actually tries to build. They are trying to build a new, totally undemocratic empire where absolute non-free citizens are constantly harassed, intimidated, and beaten by police that gets its orders from maximally centralized headquarters of a police state – a police state that should be as big as possible.



It is spectacularly clear to every person who understands what the "European system" means what could have happened and what couldn't have happened. A Spanish court could have ruled that according to the basic Spanish laws, Catalonia can't decide about its departure from Spain by a Catalonia-wide referendum. But what does this statement mean? How should it be imposed? Within the European civilization, it means that when the Catalan people perform any exercise that they call referendum or anything else, it's simply not a referendum according to the Spanish law. So its results won't justify any action by the politicians or local authorities that would have been impossible before that invalid referendum.



In other words, the enforcement of the court's decision may only begin when some institutions start to take the illegal referendum into account as if it were a valid one – because it's not valid according to the Spanish laws. (When I say that the outcome of the referendum should have been treated as legally inconsequential by the Spanish authorities, I don't mean that the information conveyed by the referendum should be ignored by the Spanish politicians. A wise politician simply cannot ignore this situation on the ground and some negotiation simply must take place – also according to the valid Spanish laws. The result of such negotiations should be a change of the law that cures the problems on the Catalan ground.)



However, what happened was something totally different. People were beaten for going to the local, Catalan schools and throwing pieces of papers to boxes that the Catalan officials legitimately bought. People were beaten in the streets for expressing the opinion that Catalans are a different nation that should be separated from Spain. This is simply not acceptable according to the basic rules of the European civilization. A civilized country of the European type can't – and its judges can't – prevent the regular people from speaking on the street or from throwing their papers to their friends' boxes.



And it should be unacceptable from the viewpoint of all officials in the European Union. The Article 2 of the Lisbon Treaty says:



The Union is founded on the values of respect for human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law and respect for human rights, including the rights of persons belonging to minorities. These values are common to the Member States in a society in which pluralism, non-discrimination, tolerance, justice, solidarity and equality between women and men prevail.

