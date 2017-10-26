Every anti-physics nut job should write her "Not Even Wrong"

More than a decade ago, in 2006, two third-class pseudointellectuals, Peter Woit and Lee Smolin, wrote their notorious tirades against physics as a science that were titled "Not Even Wrong" and "Trouble With Physics", respectively.



The subsequent events have proven that there exist millions of people in the society who viscerally hate physics and who are willing to pay lots of money to talking heads who repeat some anti-physics populist gibberish sufficiently many times. The two central šitheads have simply picked up the profit from the sidewalk. Even ten percent of the Smolin's and Woit's readership may be a good basis for a business project.



That much was understood by Sabine Hossenfelder, a protégée of Lee Smolin's, one of the crackpots from 2006, and as she announced on her weblog, she wrote her own "Trouble With Physics", too. Hers is called



This isn’t a nice book and sadly it’s foreseeable most of my colleagues will hate it.

