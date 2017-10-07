Five homicides by Ethan Siegel

Ethan Siegel is a trained astrophysicist who writes some popular pieces on science, currently for Forbes.



Many of his texts about the elementary enough physics are excellent – or at least very good high school term papers. However, he sometimes writes about the state-of-the-art fundamental or particle physics and all these texts are complete garbage. Every expert must see that Siegel isn't one of them, he just doesn't understand the basic things and his knowledge doesn't exceed that of an average layman who has read several popular books on physics.







It's too bad that over 99% of his readers are totally incapable of figuring out that they're served complete junk and the self-confident tone with which Siegel writes about these matters that are way outside his expertise is a part of his scam.



That's also the case of his new essay



