Genuine progress requires competition, deeper changes than optimization

Why Babiš and other communist managers aren't good enough



Czechs chose a new parliament and Mr Andrej Babiš's ANO movement, a Führer-style political party, ended up with optically dominant 29.6% of the votes which were translated to 78 out of 200 lawmakers. The remaining 122 lawmakers are divided to a whopping number of 8 political parties, a record high (9 in total). It's this fragmentation that makes the billionaire Babiš – who is deceitfully labeled a Czech Trump by most fake news media – look exceptional.







Babiš's family during Christmas.



But as most of you will surely agree, the absolute number of voters who supported ANO is very far from an overwhelming one. It was less than 30% of voters who came to the polling stations – more than 70% voted for "non-ANO" ("non-YES") or "NE" ("NO") parties. And I haven't included the 61% turnout yet. Because "Babiš or not" was such a vital question of these elections, one could also argue that "no to Babiš" side has overwhelmingly won. After all, he "only" got 1.5 million votes – some 15% of the total population of Czechia.



So it's fair to say that despite his being charged by police for his subsidy fraud (10 years in prison; the charges are suspended because he regained the immunity as soon as the election results became official), he's rather likely to create a new government, one that would surely move us closer to Hungary and Poland according to the "authoritative government" criterion that I am not happy about. I think that he's way more authoritative and ready to abuse the government for his own benefits than either Kaczynski or Orban; but he's way less ideological. Babiš doesn't really have any ideology or moral values surpassing his egotist personal interests at all. He's changed his opinions about pretty much everything where the public opinion wasn't clear enough.



Even though pretty much all the other 8 parties refuse a government with him, he may just find 1-2 parties that will accept some "carrots" and/or buy some individual lawmakers from some other parties or across the spectrum. I don't think this outcome is guaranteed – a big coalition or "opposition agreement" of many subjects without ANO is possible and I prefer it – but it's surely likely enough for Babiš to become a prime minister so that no sane pundit should rule it out at this point.









I am happy that the boss of ODS I voted for (along with 11.3% of voters, silver, 25 deputies), political scientist Prof Petr Fiala, insists on saying No to a government with ANO. I think that most of the 3.5 million voters of the eight "NE parties" (everyone except for ANO) gave the task to their representatives to make it harder for Babiš to create a government, too. At the same moment, I know that this simplified interpretation is far from an accurate summary of the voters' preferences. The number of people who love "both Babiš and [SPD nationalist party leader] Okamura" is substantial, and so is the number of voters who like both Babiš and the communist party. There is surely a clear positive correlation between the voter's support for all the three "authoritarian" parties – which got a safe, but not constitutional, majority in the Parliament.









On top of that, it's rumored that some politicians in ODS that I voted for are also open to collaboration with Babiš. The most frequently mentioned one is Václav Klaus Jr, the oldest son of the Czech ex-president. All exceptional men have been quoted on this blog often. Klaus Jr also got the second highest number of preferred personal votes from his voters – after Babiš himself. An essay at Novinky.cz that Klaus Jr published today made it clear that he's close enough to Mr Babiš, indeed.



Well, Klaus Jr wrote that the majority of voters "always votes rationally". The evidence is some explanation why Babiš's voters voted for Babiš. Klaus Jr believes that Babiš got votes for the thesis "I don't want any real changes, I am both for EU and against it, I want to keep the well-being as it is, we should live well for a few more years, I want to rule everything". It wasn't much but it was enough, Klaus Jr wrote.



First, I didn't understand Babiš's message in this way at all. It doesn't look like a political business-as-usual at all. He wants to change some fundamental aspects of the post-Velvet-Revolution political arrangement, he wants a much more authoritative governing style etc. But when it comes to his style of management, I would agree that Babiš is really "just an optimizer" who doesn't want to do "qualitative" changes.



Second, even if one decides that Klaus' summary of Babiš's voters reasoning is right, it just doesn't imply the proposition that the voters are rational. If one can invent a sentence that summarizes someone's reasoning or a "rationalization" of his vote, it doesn't prove that the underlying reasoning is actually rational, does it? People often behave irrationally. Voters behave irrationally, too. And even majorities of voters often behave irrationally – they often copy irrational opinions and behavior from each other.



In this sense, I think that my paternal grandfather – a hard-working worker who died before I was born – didn't do a terribly good or rational thing for his offspring when he joined the communist party and supported it with everything he had (including his wife, my grandmother whom I remember very well, who had to join the communist party as well but she hated them throughout her life which I remember well, too LOL). You know, we can understand why so many Czechoslovaks voted for the communists in 1946 – which was enough for them to get the total power in 1948. The Soviet Union liberated most of our territory (and existentially saved our nation from the Nazi expansion) while the West had betrayed us instead. Why couldn't we try to copy some of the things they did etc.?



OK, there were reasons – there is a way to describe the history so that it looks logical – and it's plausible that our becoming a communist country after the war had already been decided in 1938 when France and Britain betrayed us. But that still doesn't mean that the voters' "go ahead" for the transition from capitalism to socialism was a rational decision. It reduced the GDP in 1989 by a factor of 5 or so relatively to where it would have been if communism had been avoided. I picked this example of elections but there are many others. Czechoslovak voters voted irrationally – or myopically – in 1946. And so did German voters in 1933. Or German voters in 2017 who still allowed a government that wants to continue with some pro-Islamic or illiberal experiments.



A very similar impartial appraisal leads me to conclude that Babiš's voters have been brainwashed. They gave him an impressive 29.6% but I don't think that it should mean that the remaining 70.4% of voters are obliged to join Babiš's voters and celebrate him and the rationality of his voters. I just don't think that they're politically mature. Statistics make it clear that there is a strong negative correlation between one's education and his or her support for Babiš etc. I don't think that these correlations should be taboos and I think that at least in our country where many things still follow the old-fashioned rules, higher education is still positively correlated with a higher level of critical thinking.



(I am willing to believe that the correlation was literally reversed in the U.S. or Western Europe, at least if the quantities are defined in a certain way, because the scholarly environment has become a full-blown conformist environment where critical thinking is suppressed but I am just sure that Czechia is not that far in the absurd evolution.)



OK, so democracy requires one to respect the power that a politician earns through the elections, and perhaps the political authorities should get a somewhat enhanced "level of respect" from the citizens. But I just think it's absolutely wrong to expect the citizens to vow loyalty e.g. in the next elections to the current politicians or to treat the voters of the current politicians as citizens of a better kind. An elected politician probably has a larger number of voters which is why he was elected in democracy. But this is just a technical description how democracy works which doesn't imply that the voters in the majority are better or smarter or more rational or more ethical people!



To expect this "higher status" of the voters who just happened to vote along with the majority means to push the country towards totalitarianism. So as long as we are a free country, at least approximately, whether the number of voters of ANO were lower or higher than the number of voters of ODS (such as myself) just cannot influence my opinions – and my publicly expressed opinions – on which of the two groups is smarter or more rational or more ethical in average!



So I have some trouble with the excessive rationalization of the ANO voters' reasoning by Mr Klaus Jr. These voters have just made a politician powerful by electing him and his 77 fellow party members – if I avoid the term "puppets" – into the Parliament. That high number doesn't imply anything good about their objective intensive qualities. I am happy that Mr Fiala is defending the voters such as myself who voted for ODS partly as a vote against ANO. And also voters who are either self-employed or appreciate the importance of the business freedom. Klaus Jr and maybe even his father don't seem to care about these things too much which might be a reason to say that I often feel closer to the "mainstream right-wing parties" than them.



But back to Babiš's management style



At the bottom of the election result and all these discussions, there is obviously some emerging "cult of personality" of Mr Babiš. I know lots of people who are a part of this cult. A greater percentage of them are truly uneducated but I know some exceptions, too. This cult is something that I simply don't have any empathy (or instinctive understanding) for. The reasoning of these people looks so dramatically different from my own that I consider these people to be a different subspecies.



You know, he's the 2nd wealthiest Czech citizen. Is it the main reason behind this cult of personality? It's almost certainly not. After all, 2 isn't the smallest positive integer. ;-) If one worshiped Babiš for this reason, why wouldn't he worship Mr Petr Kellner, the financier and the wealthiest Czech, even more than Babiš? Kellner's wealth is larger by a factor of four, he really created himself after the fall of communism, and his methods look cleaner and more sophisticated. And he has also some political views – for example, he funds the Václav Klaus Institute – but he just prefers to keep his private life.



In some sense, I do think that the people who are amazed by Babiš are just amazed by those $4 billion or so. Pour gold on them and they will be stunned. Well, already when I was a kid, I was convinced that it's just wrong to be "bought" by purely material pressures. But even if I identified the "quality" of a person with his wealth, Babiš clearly isn't #1 in Czechia, let alone in the world. So why should one try to support his political stances because of his wealth?



Various rich people got rich in various ways and these ways obviously matter for "one's feeling about their behavior", too. So I have never studied how Kellner was expanding his financial empire. But it's always the same. One borrows some money, buys some new bank etc. that expands a lot, and so on. There is some big leverage which allows you an impressive growth per year. You sometimes buy very valuable things very cheaply – they're valuable if you know what to do with them.



It seems much more transparent to me what Mr Babiš was doing. In 1980, he joined the communist party and the communist secret police and was growing in influence because he was politically convenient and skillful enough. So he became the director of Petrimex, a company trading with chemical stuff located in the Slovak capital. He probably got lots of information how it works inside, just because he was inside, and he was very ambitious so he basically "privatized it", escaped Slovakia that wanted to stop his aggressive activities robbing the Slovak government. He became a Czech citizen, used this company as his core capital, and continued to expand it as a "Czech" predator. Treat another company as a partner for a while, then harm it and terrify it in some way, buy it cheaply. Repeat. Repeat. You easily add some order of magnitude to your wealth in a decade.



If this path to his wealth was legal or impossible to attack in the courts, well, then it is how things should be. He may have become a billionaire legitimately. But it still seems a very different statement from the statement that there are good reasons to admire this man. Most of his "success" is about his hard work with no compassion towards the rest of the world, lots of decisions that move things around in a way that makes his holding grow. There are only 2 men who are either 1st or 2nd richest Czech citizen but is that it?



What's actually so attractive about him for the people is the combination of his being a billionaire – whether he's #2 or #10 would be almost irrelevant – and his being culturally indistinguishable from the lowest classes of the nation. He speaks in a way that is comprehensible to the uneducated masses. He doesn't use foreign words. He doesn't really make long sentences. He is incapable of creating or analyzing more complex sentences or logical arguments. He has never claimed to have written an essay or a book just by himself. He needs to pay the people who do all this stuff – and who created his P.R. on the Internet because he doesn't even know how to work with a PC.



So Babiš is like the "stupid Johnnie" (hloupý Honza) from the Czech fairy-tales about an ordinary Joe who became very rich etc. Some people love this fairy-tale simply because they are stupid like the stupid Johnnie and they want to be as rich as the stupid Johnnie at the end of the fairy-tale, too! It's that simple. Babiš is just a real world clone of the stupid Johnnie from the fairy-tale. I am actually not the only one who formulated the reason for his attractiveness in this way: it was in an ODS clip from the campaign, too.



But even if I look at the known managerial style in his companies or in the Czech ministry of finance – which he dealt with just fine – I just can't see any reason to be impressed. It's all about some simple optimization. Like others, he wants to maximize his profit but the search for the ways to achieve it are always about the optimization in the sense of the "search for a local extremum". When you look for an extremum of a function of many variables, the "local search" is straightforward. But it's insufficient because you may fail to find some other local extrema – which may be the global extrema – which are located in different basins of attraction.



Communist management was all about the local optimization



What I want to say is that Babiš, a trained trader with fertilizers and feces, is completely unimaginative, uninspiring, uncreative, and this type of managerial work focusing on the "local optimization" just isn't the kind of a contribution that the true visionaries in business – but also in science, technology, and other fields – are all about. The modern economy needs lots of such managers at many places but they're just not the "main ones". Or they shouldn't be.



My real point is that his management style – which is also the only actual skill that he is trying to sell as a politician – is just a continuation of what he was doing as the director of communist companies. Communism also tried to improve the well-being of the people. Some people who were more or less smart were inventing the plans. They were trying to ideally determine the amount of coal that is mined, electricity that is produced, how much is moved from one place to another, and so on. In some sense, the communist managers similar to Mr Babiš did analogous things that managers do in big companies in the capitalist world.



Why did this communist system end up being so inferior economically even though they were doing similar things?



Well, there was no competition there – the process that really picks the superior people and the superior algorithms

There wasn't a real motivation for the managers to do things optimally

There was no disruption – somewhat qualitative events when things jump "out of the box" but the system doesn't collapse