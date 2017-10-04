Irreversibility, anonymity: Bitcoin's flaws, not virtues

Since the end of July, this is the 14th blog post about the Bitcoin so it may be fair to say that I became sort of interested in it. The possibility to decentralize the validation of transactions is cute, although not too practically useful, and I mentioned it's analogous to the dependence of the wave functions on observers, i.e. the subjectivity of quantum mechanics.







But most of the posts have been about the irrationality of the proponents of the "Bitcoin economy" which is an entirely different set of questions – because economics and computer science are two different disciplines.



I have mentioned that the "voting by the miners' majority" hasn't made it impossible for the "validators" of the transactions to abuse the system. It has just changed the identity of the validators and "decentralized them". But if China cleverly nationalizes the miners on its territory, it will be in the full control of the Bitcoin. To take over the smaller Bitcoin-like currencies (known as "altcoins") is vastly easier and a dollar millionaire may be rich enough to buy the required GPUs.



I have also mentioned five good reasons why governments will want to ban the Bitcoin: protection of small investors against crashes, usage of the cryptocurrencies by criminals and drug traffickers and terrorists and North Korea, the risk that someone – China or someone less official – takes over the majority of mining, tax evasion and circumvention of other aspects of government regulation, and the storage of copyrighted and classified and illegally offensive material within the blockchain.









But there are really lots of characteristics of the Bitcoin that are almost religiously presented as holy virtues of the system but that are actually flaws, pretty much serious if not lethal flaws.



A reader who belongs to the Bitcoin cult told me that it's not true that the Bitcoin consumes lots of electricity. But the Bitcoin mining consumes a huge amount of electricity, over 1000 megawatts at each moment, i.e. the whole VVR reactor of the Czech Temelín Nuclear Power Plant. The electricity price is comparable to billions of dollars a year – and I don't count the price of the GPU chips that many people have bought.









Even the Ethereum consumes as much electricity as a small nation. The reader objected that the credit card industry consumes more electricity. The stupidity of such comments is incredible.



The volume of useful transactions denominated in the Bitcoins is many thousands times smaller than in the regular currencies so the absolute amount of electricity in the Bitcoin is "expected" to be much smaller than the electricity devoured by regular fiat currencies. But it's actually not smaller. If the Bitcoin economy expanded to be comparable to the economy based on a major fiat currency (and the Bitcoin trading volume approached those on the Forex markets – that are thousands times higher today), the electricity consumption would scale almost proportionally – it would be comparable to all the electricity produced in the world. One credit card swipe consumes thousands of times less electricity than one Bitcoin transaction. Equally importantly, the whole comparison is silly because even if we switched from crowns and dollars to the Bitcoins, we wouldn't sacrifice plastic payment cards, would we?