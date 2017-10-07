Spaniards', EU's hardline sentiments are scary for freedom in Europe

The tensions in Catalonia are primarily a reflection of a nationality or nation within the Kingdom of Spain that feels to be sufficiently different from the rest of Spain and insufficiently respected when it comes to the political rights and fiscal independence, among a few other things.



Despite the omnipresent politically correct campaign against "nationalism" that the EU-style forces are bombarding everyone with, it's normal and healthy for people to belong to a nation – and for them to consider this relationship important. Patriotism or the love for one's homeland aren't dirty words. Secession is nothing new, either. A big part of the history is full of it. In recent decades, Kosovo Albanians were encouraged by the U.S. and the EU to separate from Serbia even without any referendum. In fact, Belgrade underwent the "humanitarian bombardment", as Madeleine Albright called it. For some reasons, she isn't calling for the humanitarian bombardment of Madrid these days. The EU saw nothing wrong about these brutal interventions into Serbia's internal affairs.







In the same way, the EU saw nothing wrong about interventions into Polish internal affairs – when its lawmakers (where Law and Justice enjoyed a constitutional majority) were debating constitutional changes of procedures involving judges; and Hungarian internal affairs (where some new duties were codified for NGOs and foreign-owned schools). These central European countries are being constantly harassed and threatened by prosecution by other EU member states, perhaps expulsion, because of their "attack on the European values". Along with Czechia and perhaps Slovakia, Hungary and Poland are also being constantly harassed by the EU for their refusal to join the mad project invented in several Western European capitals to intentionally Islamize the European continent. A basic point of their sovereignty – the right to decide who can move to their territory – is being mocked if not ignored despite the nearly universal and geographically uniform consensus of these countries about these matters.



But when 2-3 millions of Catalans, the active part of a whole nation or nationality within Spain, are violently suppressed just for their desire to quantify their own opinions about the status and future of the community, the European Union thinks it's important "not to intervene into Spanish internal affairs". The hypocrisy and double standards are just absolutely staggering. I sympathize with the Catalans regardless of their ideological flavor and agree with their right to decide about the existential aspects of their future, especially if they're considered a separate entity not only by themselves but also by the rest of Spain whose behavior became downright hostile in recent days.









Just yesterday, Spain has approved a measure that simplifies the relocation of companies' headquarters out of Catalonia. This can in no way be interpreted as a political difference. These are actual malicious acts that are designed to harm the Catalan economy. Spain has already switched to the war regime of thinking. It clearly treats Catalonia as an enemy. Can a morally decent person doubt the right of Catalonia to secede in such a situation? I don't think so.



Yesterday's Spanish government's decree allowing the speedy transfer of the headquarters is utterly criminal and conflicts with some basic rules of capitalism as we have known it for a very long time. In particular, the address of the headquarters is a part of the corporate charter of the company.



That's a rather serious rule defining the company which is why the address of the company, like any rule in the corporate charter, requires a general meeting of shareholders. They must actually vote about the relocation – or any other change of the corporate charter. Such changes cannot be decided by the management. This fact isn't just some random formality. The general meeting of the shareholders is needed because it is them who actually owns the company. The relocation of the company might mean that the managers steal the beef of the company from the shareholders. It could just disappear somewhere. That's why in a decent society, such profound changes of the corporation simply cannot be made without a general meeting of shareholders.



By adopting this "simplified" rule, Spain ceased to be a decent country that respects the private ownership in the usual Western sense. And again, needless to say, the reason why it happened is self-evidently an attempt to choke the Catalans, to strip them of their wealth and desire to resist the oppression. Spain is already fighting a war, although so far it's "just" the civil guards and economic hostilities that are being used as weapons. And the very assumption that "Spain is safer than Catalonia" that is included in the relocation scheme is just another part of the war propaganda. It is approximately equally justified or unjustified for companies' headquarters to escape Spain, to Catalonia or elsewhere towards the center of Europe.









If these criminal acts were isolated exercises performed by the prime minister or the "king" or other apparatchiks, one could view the events as some exceptions, anomalies that sometimes result from loons that get to the power for a while. Wiser European countries could prepare plans to assassinate the prime minister or the "king" if things were getting started to surpass Spain's borders, if they were even more serious and out of control. But that's obviously not what's happening in Spain.



The hardline behavior of the Spanish government and the hostile, violent speech by the "king" (sorry, I just find it funny to use this medieval jargon for politicians in the 21st century – this silly terminology has been banned in my country in 1918 so I am using the quotes) is just a reflection of the widespread mood in the Spanish society. Some polls indicate that 50% of Spaniards approve of the violence last Sunday while 50% don't. The numbers themselves would indicate a "tie" which is "not so bad".



However, this 50-to-50 split is really not describing the situation on the ground – for the same reason why it doesn't matter that just a small percentage of the Muslims are terrorists. The reason is that the hardline half of the Spanish nation is much more combative, self-confident, and bullies everyone else. It feels more relevant today and it is more relevant, indeed. When it comes to their actual power – that often builds on their alliance with the government and the "king" – they may hold some 90% of the real power in Spain these days.



The Spanish nation has switched into the war mood. @CataloniaHelp2, a Twitter account, has posted several incredible videos that show how far this mood has come. Aside from the numerous scary pictures of the violence last Sunday, I was shocked by the bus with the military police that was shouting or singing "go for them". They behave as thugs who display absolutely no professionalism and they were happy that they would be able to beat some citizens of Spain who belong to a nationality – and who pay 25% of the salary of these "military cops". They look exactly like the soccer ultras who should be challenged by the police in civil countries.



I find it terrible because men doing this kind of work should still feel the pressure to be professionals. So they're not really looking forward to such violent days. True professionals don't really like beating people, especially not people defined just by their nationality and/or their desire to peacefully express their political opinion. And moreover, professionals like that are constantly afraid that if they use disproportionate force, they will be in trouble. These thugs clearly don't face any pressure like that. The idea that "you can beat the crap out of your Catalan without any fear or restrictions" is self-evidently a mainstream, dominant idea in these enforcement forces and in Spain in general.



Another shocking video from that Twitter channel is the pledge of allegiance to the flag that was filmed in the Montijo Fruit Company in the Extremadura region next to Portugal. On the background of the Spanish anthem, these fruitcake employees pompously march and salute to the Spanish flag just like if they were some important Nazis. If there were hints that this video is a satire, I would immediately believe that it must be a satirical stunt, indeed. The video from the fruit company looks almost just like this funny satirical video about Spanish politics that was aired on Polonia TV3, a Catalan TV station.



Except that everything indicates that the fruit company "pledge of allegiance" is genuine. Employees of fruit companies really have to "pledge their allegiance" to the Spanish symbols and indirectly the hardline politics of Madrid these days. Some of them really enjoy it, others are manipulated. But regardless of the ratios, this fruit company video shows a textbook example of fascism:



Fascism /ˈfæʃɪzəm/ is a form of radical authoritarian nationalism,[1][2] characterized by dictatorial power, forcible suppression of opposition and control of industry and commerce[3] that came to prominence in early 20th-century Europe.

