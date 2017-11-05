Chinese communist bosses may poison, abuse, or cancel the Mao collider

Discussion about old and new theoretical physics forums Update: Physics Overflow is live! I am not taking any positions about these matters – and about the Stack Exchange forums, their contents,...

Getting ready for a war against Syria ...robust Czechoslovak weapons unlikely to resist for too long... The civil war in Syria sucks, like most civil wars. The rebels aren'...

Joe Polchinski, 1954-2018 February 2nd was a rather miserable day. Dow sinked by some 2.5%, the worst drop since the Brexit referendum. Even the cryptocurrency believ...

Earth's gravity correction removes muon's \(g-2\) anomaly: wrong papers Hours later, I got suspicious that the claimed effect is proportional to the gravitational potential, therefore violates the equivalence pri...

Nima on the doom of spacetime Let me embed an exciting, two-hour-long, December 1st, 2017 talk by Nima Arkani-Hamed at PSW, the Philosophical [by purpose scientific] Soci...

Only string theory excites Sheldon, after all In Demons, Sunday School and Prime Numbers (S01E11), Young Sheldon's mother finds out he plays a demonic game, Dungeons and Dragons, an...

An Indian interview with Nathan Seiberg While the U.S.-based Quanta Magazine dedicated its pages to a crackpot's diatribe about a fictitious research on a non-existent alternat...

Multiverse and falsifiability: W*it vs Carroll Sean Carroll has released an essay elaborating upon his talk at Why Trust a Theory , a late 2015 meeting organized by TRF guest blogger Rich...

There has never been any multiverse mania But the multiverse became a possible, important sketch of the grand scheme of the world and it remains one as of today Anti-string crackpo...