CME futures should stop, drive Bitcoin price towards zero

The judgement day could be December 18th when the trading starts

Update: CBOE will start earlier, on Sunday December 10th at 5 pm Chicago time



The Bitcoin price has set new records above $6,500 and nothing seems capable of stopping it on its way towards the infinity. As you know, I think that the only justifiable price of it is zero and everyone who doesn't see it is a moron. The whole capitalization of over $100 billion is a measure of the people's irrationality, a herd instinct worshiping a virtual ill-defined brand. But as Keynes said,



The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent.













