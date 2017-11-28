"Disruptive technology" means "I will impress dimwits among you by hype"

John Archer is rather conservative, isn't he? He normally doesn't drink kool-aid. But he surprised us by his love for a one-hour-long lecture by Mr Toby Seba about the disruptive technologies that will eradicate cars within a decade – because we will have solar panels and electric cars everywhere. And that's because those things are improving exponentially, just like Moore's law improves circuits with transistors.



I haven't watched the whole talk so there may be something amazing over there which I have missed. But I've listened to first 3 minutes plus 10 times random 10-second-long excerpts throughout the talk and I think that the dumb summary in the previous paragraph captures the content of the talk. So my impressions are the same as those of Fer137. The analogy between Moore's law and the progress in lithium batteries or electric cars is bogus because the latter has seen and will see a much slower progress than the transistor circuits in recent 50 years.



There will be a greater number of electric cars in the world in 2027 but I have serious doubts about the forecasts that they will dominate. And even the increased production of electric cars may be just a matter of evolution which mostly takes place in the good old rich car companies such as BMW which has introduced its "Tesla killer". At any rate, I don't see anything staggering that is going to happen. After all, electric cars aren't new – they're about as old as the combustion engines. And photovoltaic energy isn't new, either. I – a kid constrained by communism – had my first photovoltaic Casio calculator in 1980. What's the big deal?



And why would one talk about the cars' being clean? Electric cars may look clean but they still run on electricity – with extra losses – and that one is most reasonably produced by coal power plants. On top of that, much more toxic materials are needed for batteries and their production or the assembly of solar panels.









Clearly, the progress in the power and memory of computers has been spectacular – although it's arguably slowing down in recent years. You know, I got my first Commodore 64 in 1984 – my dad smuggled it in a very secret part of his car's engine ;-) while visiting his brother who emigrated with his family to Nuremberg a few years earlier. I am bragging about it because those were times when communist secret police agents could have been pissed upon.



These days, the most aggressive one, Andrej Babiš, plans to become the prime minister if not the Führer of Czechia while we're learning about his new big crimes every day. Last night, we learned that his Agrofert Holding is using 1700 hectars that they don't own for agricultural purposes. They not only behave as squatters: they are collecting subsidies for their business on this stolen land. And this guy is going to become our prime minister because he has convinced 1.5 million voters that he's the best guy to fight against the economic crime. Can you imagine how staggeringly stupid or hypocritical these 1.5 million people have to be?









But back to the progress. Commodore's CPU, MOS 6510, had the frequency 0.985320 MHz. I had memorize the frequency accurately because I used to write some very accurate programs in the machine code that depended on the precision etc. OK, we have much more complex microprocessors now and on top of that, each core has the frequency several GHz – several thousand times higher than Commodore 64. Also, C64 had 64 kB of RAM, only some 40 kB of which was normally available for the programs in BASIC (that BASIC was written down by Bill Gates personally). These days, new PCs typically have 4-8 GB which is some 100,000 times higher than C64.



Bitrates – remember you needed to wait for 2 minutes to load 40 kB games from the tape (even with Turbo) while you may download 40 GB in two minutes using a good Internet connection linking you to any server in the world (a factor of one million improvement) – and hard disks and many other things have been improved by many orders of magnitude, too. The batteries and solar panels just haven't been improved this much. The range of electric cars could have improved at most by one order of magnitude in 100 years, and so on. It's just pure demagogy to say that the situations and different industries are completely analogous because they're clearly not. The improvement by a factor of 100,000 isn't the same as an improvement by a factor of 5-10 in a century.



I want to say something more general, however.



John Archer's beloved talk has used one popular word which self-appointed technological visionaries love: "disruption" or "disruptive" (it's used both in the form of a noun and an adjective). I am sure that lots of you must have encountered this word about as many times as I have. Nevertheless, we clearly react very differently – we must generalize our experience with the providers of these buzzwords very differently. I am sure that I won't be the only one but the words "disruption" and "disruptive" generally turn me off.



When my ears hear "disruption" or "disruptive", my brain interprets it as "it's probably another pathetic guy with some idiotic hype".

