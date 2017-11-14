Escaping the crypto-world: links for you

During the recent months, I spent a lot of time with the cryptocurrencies – studying what they are technologically, economically, as well as sociologically, how the people feel, why they believe what they believe, and so on.



Tony was very kind and brought me to the crypto-world as a practical person, not just a theorist, by his generous donation denominated in the Bitcoin. About one-half of that donation quickly evaporated by random conversions and depreciation of Bitcoin Cash at some moment etc., it's a wild world. I converted one-half of the rest to the Czech currency and played with the remaining half – unfortunately, it was in the tetherized dollar during the recent big growth of the Bitcoin price.









On Sunday and Monday, I ordered some transactions at Bittrex and the value of the assets went from USDT $730 to $950 or so. I felt those transactions were almost safe and one could earn 30% a day by such trading. However, Tuesday was way more boring and the exchange rates failed to oscillate sufficiently predictably etc. How many of you have acted as daily traders – i.e. how many of you have pushed a price or exchange rate in a direction but it just refused to go there much of the time and for hours? ;-) Most of the time, it's a random walk and a zero-sum game for all day traders. The big price manipulators could have an easier job when making profits but I am actually not sure that even they can do so easily. I tried to reverse engineers some algorithms that some trading machines were using at Bittrex. They seem to be optimized to fooling the people to join a trend when it's already too late.









But hours ago, Bittrex (the Bitcoin exchange located in Seattle where you can trade almost all the crypto-stuff) told me that my account wasn't really verified so I couldn't withdraw any funds. I believe it was possible to withdraw small amounts every day without such a verification just a month ago. Within half an hour, I gave them all my personal data, pictures of my IDs, selfies etc., so my account became verified and "enhanced". But I was sufficiently shaken by the possibility that something changes quickly and everything is lost that I decided that evacuation is the right thing to do, as soon as possible, for this practical reason as well as all the other reasons I have discussed.



So I hope to be basically freed of all cryptocoins in several days. And because of the hassle, I removed the Bitcoin donation button from the sidebar.



My strategy to convert those cryptocoins to the real money went through AnyCoinDirect.EU which is, assuming that the money arrives, an excellent website at least for all the Europeans. You create an account over there and you may order a transfer or your BTC or a dozen of other currencies either to your PayPal, or to your European Euro-denominated account using the fast pan-European SEPA transfer. You need your PayPal e-mail or the IBAN, respectively.



Once you click how much Bitcoin etc. you want to send and where, you're told the Bitcoin address and the "amount due". You send a Bitcoin payment, the AnyCoinDirect website notices that the payment is waiting in the Bitcoin mempool (queue) and after the first appropriate block is mined, the confirmation is complete (if your transaction fee is high enough so that you don't have to wait much longer). Within days, the money should arrive via the SEPA payment. I hope that this last stage will work, too. (Update: The money was on my Czech ČSOB EUR-denominated account 36 hours after the Bitcoin payment.) The website should be able to do the opposite thing as well – buy cryptocurrencies for the real money – but I don't want to test that.



