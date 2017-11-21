Feminism and Bitcoin: two faces of Millennials' emptiness and relative truth

When increasingly ludicrous rewriting of the reality becomes a source of pride and identity for a whole generation



The generation born around 2000 – the Millennials – have been brainwashed by some stunningly stinky extreme left-wing lies at schools and outside schools. The consequences for their thinking have been devastating. Socialism is more popular than capitalism among those. Lots of these people are attracted to mass killers such as Che Guevara. They don't have any respect for freedom, the free market, and democracy.



And so far I only mentioned that old-fashioned, 19th century type of the extreme left-wing ideologies that used to worship the workers. These young folks have been much more contaminated by the postmodern left-wing ideologies – the cultural Marxism. That includes teachings such as feminism, homosexualism, multiculturalism, environmentalism, global warming alarmism, and others. The first goal of all this indoctrination is to make these people doubt the most self-evident facts out there, e.g.:



Most of the civilization has been built by men and, at least in recent 500 years, white men.

Heterosexual contact is more healthy and aligned with Nature's original purpose than alternative sexual orientations.

Carbon dioxide is a gas that is absolutely vital for the current life on Earth.

\(\pi\) is a perfect mathematical constant.



The civilization was equally built by all sexes and skin colors and if it wasn't, it's only because the white men are hardcore oppressors who need to be suppressed.

Gays are cooler than straight people, there also exist 28 additional genders, and everyone can choose zer own.

Carbon dioxide is a top villain and we must work hard to remove it from the atmosphere and punish those who emit it.

\(\pi\) is just a white male construct and its value actually depends on the degree of oppression by that evil group.



There's no such thing as science. The thing everyone calls science is just fancy opinions by people who spent other people's money to obtain a piece of paper to improve their self-esteem and look more important than they actually are — Dani Hensley (@RealDaniH) November 19, 2017

The money obtained from the buyers are a form of robbery because they don't receive anything with any positive intrinsic value for their money and what they obtained is only good for them as long as they will be able to find someone else – a greater fool – who will buy it from them as well, also regardless of the lack of any intrinsic value.

ICO is very different from IPO, Initial Public Offering in which stocks of a newly traded company are sold to many would-be stockholders for the first time, because during IPOs, people buy fractions of companies that actually have an intrinsic value and produce things, like Exxon, McDonald's, Facebook, or Microsoft, while during ICOs, they buy an intrinsically worthless virtual thing that don't produce or guarantee for them anything, such as cryptocoins.



The value of all things is completely subjective. So it's completely reasonable for people to decide that all the cryptocoins in a new cryptocurrency are worth the same as the McDonald's company or the whole money supply in France or all villas in California. The latter also fail to have any intrinsic value.

ICOs and IPOs are basically the same thing. Some thing is offered by someone who becomes wealthy at the moment.



Those of us from the good old world realize that there also exist some objective facts that are independent of what we and the people around us say. The indoctrinated feminist-Bitcoin generation denies such a statement. What they agree to say is their truth and no external facts can change it for them!



The intrinsic value of a company is the (expectation value of the) total discounted future profits that you may get out of the company throughout its whole future up to its expected liquidation.



There is no intrinsic value in anything. Everything is only as valuable as people say and we, the Bitcoin community, say that the Bitcoin should be worth $8,000 now, and not zero, and the price should be some $196,165 when we start to sell our first Satoshis.

