Political prisoners in Spain are unsustainable

There are 10 political prisoners in Spain. They have been segregated to 5 different prisons in Greater Madrid. Two guys with the beard are from some pro-independence organization. The remaining 8 are members of the Catalan government. 1 more member of the government, Santi Vila, "fully cooperated" so he or she wasn't jailed. Catalan president Puigdemont and 4 other government members stay in Belgium, cooperate with the Spanish courts remotely, but won't visit Spain because they don't trust the fairness of the trial.



I don't trust it, either. And I agree with lots of dissatisfied comments addressed to the EU apparatchiks, e.g.





Tusk (@eucopresident) & @JunckerEU urge China to free political prisoners. Good! But not credible with silence on me & 9 Catalans in Spain. — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) November 3, 2017

The term is used by persons or groups challenging the legitimacy of the detention of a prisoner. Supporters of the term define a political prisoner as someone who is imprisoned for his or her participation in political activity. If a political offense was not the official reason for the prisoner's detention, the term would imply that the detention was motivated by the prisoner's politics.



In the tradition of the Spanish Inquisition, even words may be considered crimes. The freedom of speech doesn't really exist in Spain and certain people won't hide that they're willing to put you in prison just because you said something they don't like.

The words and "invalid" declarations actually have additional consequences because millions of other Catalans take them seriously despite the Spanish courts' claims that those declarations are invalid.