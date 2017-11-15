Scandalous EU behavior towards Poland reminds us of the Third Reich

As various news outlets told us, the European Parliament approved a resolution slinging mud at Poland that may be used to launch the process against the member state.
The Polish anthem has the music (by an unknown composer) of the pan-Slavic anthem – check e.g. Hey Slavs, the Czech edition with Samuel Tomášik's lyrics (written in Czech by a Slovak priest who was terrified to hear so much German during his 1834 trip to Prague LOL), or the defunct Yugoslav anthem as well as the Slovak Clerofascist State's ruling party's anthem.
I am absolutely shocked by this development and especially its contrast with the EU's support for the recent Spanish fascist campaign against the basic civic rights of the Catalans. 438 "deputies" supported the resolution, 152 were against, 71 abstained. (Almost one-half of MEPs have bought by Soros and Soros brags that they became "reliable friends". Note that he recently gave shocking $18 billion to his sick Open Foundation. How many such sluts may he buy when there are many sluts who will work for $50?) Polish prime minister reacted on Twitter: she will discuss the "scandalous developments" in the European Parliament on Friday. Hungary has used the same adjective. The foreign minister was shocked by the debate
in the EU Parliament.
The text of the statement makes it clear that the authors are logically inconsistent, immmoral pests whom you would want to eradicate if they emerged in a hole in your garden. They eclectically combine lots of talking points and "urge" Poland to stop logging in a forest on the Belorussian border (WTF?) and respect the freedom of assembly by banning rallies such as a recent patriotic rally on November 11th.
Honestly, I can't figure out whether the writers are so hopelessly mentally handicapped or whether they just want to boast their staggering arrogance or whether they were just joking but two "demands", written next to each other, want Poland:
- to respect the right of freedom of assembly,
- to strongly condemn the “xenophobic and fascist march that took place in Warsaw” on Saturday, 11 November 2017...
The freedom of assembly means that people have the right to march in the streets, especially on November 11th which is Poland's Independence Day (remembering the year 1918). If you're a deputy in the EU Parliament and you have some problem with some Polish nationalists in the streets on the Polish Independence Day, the freedom of assembly means that it is just your problem. You may see your psychiatrist or hang yourself if you can't live with such rallies. The Western society doesn't give you any legitimate tools to suppress the march that you dislike – e.g. because you're an extreme leftist who hates the word "nation" itself.
Politicians may express their disagreement with the rally and indeed, the Polish president Andrzej Duda actually did condemn the nationalist rally (which the critics of Poland cleverly "overlooked", too). But Polish politicians are in no way obliged to condemn a rally that some people in the European Parliament dislike, and to suggest otherwise means to blackmail Poland and restrict the freedoms of the Polish politicians.
I am also surprised by the arrogance with which the deputies want to prevent Poland from logging in the forests. I would probably say No to the logging if it were up to me – but it's not up to me and it's not up to the European Union institutions, either. Białowieża (=WhiteTower) Forest is a large primeval forest that reminds us of the landscape that existed in the Great European Plain – the upper half of the continental Europe, roughly speaking. It's a cool UNESCO forest with 800 bisons etc.
But you know what? How is it possible that the old forest is still there? It's because the Eastern Europeans have been slower in cultivating and industrializing their environment. Such forests can't be found in Western France, Benelux, Denmark, North Germany – the "more Western" portions of the Great European Plain – because they have already been transformed according to the people's image. What the Poles may be gradually doing over there is no different from what the Western European nations did some centuries ago. I mentioned that such things are only happening now because Eastern Europe (or East of Central Europe) has been less civilized or delayed. But you may also interpret it positively – the forest is there because Poles have been more friendly towards Nature than the Western Europeans so far!
The suggestion that the Poles can't do any such things – with a delay – is simply another expression of some visceral anti-Polish racism. Certain folks in the EU see the Poles and some other nations as parasites destroying some landscape that should remain free of humans or a primeval forest and where the politically correct Western Europeans – the only allowed Europeans – could travel to see what the landscape used to look like. I am sorry but it's obvious that the Poles won't voluntarily embrace this attitude.
I noticed this clear treatment of the Poles as the Untermenschen living in the Germans' National Park independently but later, I was assured that I wasn't the only one. MEP Prof Ryszard Antoni Legutko (before he walked out) observed:
These are colonial habits, ... eastern Europe has now found its way, and is not going to ask for permission each time. What is being said in the German media about Poland is an anti-Polish orgy.Incidentally, while I find the existence of some primeval forests sort of cool for people like me who love to know some details about the history, I would still say that the cultivated forests are better ecosystems than the primeval ones.
Aside from the forest and the two mutually contradicting criticisms involving the freedom of assembly, the EU apparatchiks demand the judicial reform to be stopped; and provide women with free contraception. Holy cow, what did you just say? I can't believe my ears.
The judicial reform is controversial – even in Poland – but arguments supporting this reform exist and are rather good. These steps are meant e.g. to prevent the Polish judges – many of whom were inherited from the communist era – from doing politics which should be left to the voters and their elected representatives. Judges should only enforce laws that are defined by someone else etc. I would say that one example of the judicial overreach we recently saw was the "you're fired" that the Catalan government and the Catalan parliament heard from some judges in Madrid. This verdict clearly contradicts the basic principles of democracy and in Poland, they want to make sure that similar types of a coup can't happen to their executive and legislative branches of the government.
Cicho, Ewa Farna. It wasn't really silence (cicho) but a loud support for completely anti-democratic moves by Madrid that we heard from Brussels. In 2010, the Polish singer (with Czech citizenship and perfect Czech) cried for two days after President Lech Kaczynski tragically passed away.
It makes a lot of sense to me but even if it didn't, this clearly is an internal Polish issue. And I think it's rather clear that a majority of the Polish nation agrees with the planned judicial reform.
I honestly couldn't believe my eyes when I saw the comments about the free contraceptives. Unlike the atheist Czechs, Poles are an overwhelmingly Catholic nation and they surely have huge problems with abortions and significant problems with contraception, too. Why should contraception be for free? What kind of a principle it is, especially when the MEPs want to dictate it to a sovereign country? It makes sense for contraceptives – health products that are obviously not needed for health let alone survival – to cost a lot of money and the price may even be artificially increased to reduce the number of citizens who take them (Polish authorities were doing steps to increase the natality rate in recent years). Why should they be free? This item is worse than that. Poland is ordered
to take a firm stand on women’s rights, by providing free and accessible contraception without discrimination and making emergency contraception available without medical prescription.If women's rights mean that women must be getting free contraceptives without medical prescription, then women's rights are just sick – as sick as any other ideologically justified political pathology. And why do you combine free contraceptives with primeval forests, judges, and celebrations of the independence day? Let me tell you why: You're on your mission to maximally hurt and perhaps delegitimize the Polish nation – much like when the Third Reich planned to invade it in September 1939.
The European Union is full of pests. We need to try to remove them from the organs that are trying to dictate such pathological policies affecting fundamental political questions which must remain under the control of the actual nations.
The shameful anti-Polish resolution fulfills one of the conditions to start Article 7 of the Lisbon Treaty whose result could be the suspension of Poland's voting rights. I suspect that the other conditions are even easier to be fulfilled – except for the promised Hungarian veto of the sanctions (which still seems allowed by the laws but those might be changed). The EU Parliament started a similar witch hunt against Hungary in May 2017.
Reasons for the harassment are non-existent and none of the two countries is really violating any fundamental values. On the other hand, millions of Catalans are beaten for their desire to express their opinion on the future of their region and their elected Parliament and government is "fired" by some authoritarians in Madrid and arrested – a dozen of political prisoners was created – and those things are totally OK for the European Parliament? Sorry, ladies and gentlemen, MEPs, but you are really disgusting, immoral, and dangerous pests.
Appendix: The EU hostilities towards Poland have resembled the Nazi ones for quite some time. In August, fans of FC Legia Warsaw – soccer team that was always very patriotic and annually celebrates both the Independence Day and the 1944 Warsaw Uprising – erected this impressive anti-Nazi banner. The result? The club had to pay a $60,000 fine for a banner saying "and the fine $40,000 goes to [picture of pig suspiciously similar to officials at UEFA]" after UEFA imposed a $40,000 (€35k) fine for the anti-Nazi banner. The club's identity has been about these events for many decades and Poles' role in these events was nothing to be ashamed of. But some VIPs connected to Brussels find such things very inconvenient because they realize that the EU is increasingly similar to a Fourth Reich.
