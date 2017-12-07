Crackpots' lies about cosmic string predictions

Some days ago, I was shocked to learn that the "N*t Even Wr*ng" blog based on painful lies about string theory still exists and that its stuttering perpetrator hasn't been jailed or hanged yet.







There are already two new tirades at Peter W*it's notorious website. The newest one celebrates that a non-expert has described the multiverse as the "last refuge of cowards" at a social event. I think much of the research about the multiverse is questionable but slurs like that won't make the possibility go away. Using some irrelevant expletives from a not really scientific event as "arguments" is low-brow, indeed.



The previous text titled "String theory fails another test" is based on W*it's complete lies about the predictions of cosmic strings by state-of-the-art physical theories.









LIGO has just published constraints on the cosmic strings that in principle add some noise of a characteristic color to the oscillations that LIGO can observe. The amount of this noise from cusps and kinks was shown to be a smaller than some function of the frequencies and/or the cosmic string tension.









W*it summarizes this paper as a "failure of string theory" and declares David Gross and Joe Polchinski to be have made a losing prediction. But those statements are lies – for two main reasons.



First, "cosmic strings" can be explained as objects in string theory – and even fundamental strings of string theory may be stretched in some models and manifest themselves as cosmic strings – but "cosmic strings" are still a notion in cosmology that is independent of string theory. Cosmic strings may exist independently of string theory and are predicted by other theories in high-energy physics, starting from grand unified theories (GUT). Read e.g. the last sentence of the abstract of Tristan's 2005 master thesis. The same scientist is at the LHC now.







Second, it's simply a complete lie that string theorists have made the prediction that cosmic strings would be discovered. The discovery of cosmic strings was always a possibility – and it remains a possibility. No well-known professional string theorist has ever made the prediction that it's "more likely than not" that cosmic strings would be discovered in our lifetime, let alone a foreseeable future.



The famous string theorist that was closest to it is Joe Polchinski. There was a wave of activity surrounding cosmic strings according to string theory around 2004. This excitement was amplified by the observation of CSL-1, a cosmic string candidate, in the telescopes. If you read e.g. this 2006 blog post about CSL-1 that communicated the conclusion that CSL-1 wasn't a cosmic string, you will be reminded that Joe Polchinski had declared the probability that the cosmic strings would be discovered in a reasonable future to be 10%. So it's enough to watch it and be sort of thrilled but the number still says "probably not".



Joe Polchinski was still the most enthusiastic famous string theorist when it came to the discovery prospects for cosmic strings. W*it also tries to claim that David Gross' made a failing prediction – when he quotes Gross' sentences from 2007:



String theory is full of qualitative predictions, such as the production of black holes at the LHC or cosmic strings in the sky, and this level of prediction is perfectly acceptable in almost every other field of science. It’s only in particle physics that a theory can be thrown out if the 10th decimal place of a prediction doesn’t agree with experiment.

