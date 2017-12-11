David Gross: science will survive Pope Urban, Stalin, Hitler, and Trump

Just a comment about some weird statement by a famous guy at a prestigious event.



As Time Magazine told us, in Spring 2016, David Gross started a Trump supporters' dating site, TrumpSingles.com. Gross was originally worried that people would think it was a joke or a parody site. But finally, people appreciated that "they can finally go on dates without worrying about political differences".



OK, that was the David Gross who cared about good people, especially the Trump supporters.







Then there's the other David Gross who doesn't seem to care whether people – such as Trump supporters – can do science without worrying about their political affiliations. They look like two entirely different David Grosses, don't they? ;-) When something looks in a certain way, it's sometimes what it looks like, indeed.









If you can find 7.25 spare hours in the following ten minutes ;-), you may watch the 2017 Nobel week dialogue in the video above. Assuming that you can't compress that much time into such a short period, you may still listen to David Gross' 15-minute-long monologue about the scientific method – approximately between 36:30 and 50:00 in the video above.









He mentions some dictionary definitions of the "truth" – a key topic of the event – as something that is true, not to mention other circular stupidities. Gross offers a bolder, less circular definition: The truth is what is revealed by the scientific method. Well, I wouldn't quite agree with that – the results of the scientific method are just the approximations of the truth and all of science depends on the passionate belief that the current results are just (quantitative or qualitative) approximations of the truth, not final answer, while the exact truth is deeper, sharper, and more robust than our present ideas.



Gross probably says some usual things about the empirical basis of science, why it works, and how it works. But he ends up with some optimistic slogans. He believes that science will triumph. What's his evidence? Science has survived



Pope Urban VIII's attacks on Galileo, Stalin's attacks on Darwin (Stalin's name is misspelled), Hitler's attacks on Einstein and Jewish science, and it will probably survive Donald J. Trump and his ilk.