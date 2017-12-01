Hossenfelder has the power to edit, negate Witten's answers in interviews

I've argued that the recent Quanta Magazine interview with Edward Witten has shown some deep differences between the culture of actual top theoretical physicists and the culture of pop science which has largely identified itself with the slogans by the notorious critics of modern physics. Despite all of his diplomacy and caution, Witten simply had to say lots of things that contradict the orthodoxy of the pop science world.



There are various other candidates for a theory of everything, eg Alain Connes' noncommutative geometry, Asymptotically Safe Gravity, causal fermion systems, E8 theory. The statement that M-theory is the only candidate isn't only misleading, it's plainly wrong. — Sabine Hossenfelder (@skdh) November 28, 2017

Thanks to Sabine, we've changed the article to describe M-theory as the leading TOE candidate, noting that other ideas are out there claiming to unify the fundamental forces. Most are duds, but what do people think of Connes' noncommutative geometry? https://t.co/ajTgIrzTsO https://t.co/09ZYtgDpXI — Natalie Wolchover (@nattyover) November 29, 2017

I think most high energy theorists would agree with Lubos Motl's (scientific) comments on that article. — David Simmons-Duffin (@davidsd) November 30, 2017

I think I don't care what you think about what other people think about what someone thinks about someone's thoughts about something. — Sabine Hossenfelder (@skdh) November 30, 2017

"Science," then, is an emergent concept that arises in communities of people with a shared work practices. "Communities of practice," as the sociologists say.


