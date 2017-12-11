Net neutrality is communism, nationalization

Skillful data transmission engineers need to be appreciated, rewarded, have the freedom to profit from their contributions according to their business plans



On Friday, the FCC is expected to vote and cancel the Obama-era net neutrality, a regulation preventing the Internet Service Providers (ISPs) from doing their business according to their own ideas and according to their interests – profit-seeking. Net neutrality is the idea that all ISPs are obliged to indiscriminately send the superficially similar packets from any place to any other place for the price that may only depend on the bandwidth and perhaps a few other physical characteristics and nothing else. According to net neutrality, the ISPs mustn't look inside packets – they must pretend that they're only transmitting binary digits.



But ISPs must have the freedom to use their assets according to their own choice. In particular, they should have the freedom not to connect someone if they think that they (the ISPs) are not fairly compensated for the connection. They may prioritize one type of traffic if they find it more important for their business – probably because this kind of business is more important for their profits. The principle expressed in the previous sentence is an application of the basic rules of the market economy, the basic respect to the private ownership.



You know, these companies and the people behind them have either built the infrastructure with all the cables and invented or refined the somewhat smart technology in the routers etc.; or they are shareholders who have bought it. Why did they build it or buy it? Because they saw it was hard work that was likely to produce profit. How does an ISP produce profit? It may decide whether it connects someone to the Internet, or not.



To strip the ISPs of this freedom means to rob the shareholders of these companies of a part of their assets because their assets are partly if not mostly hiding in their ability to connect someone or some company to the Internet under some conditions.



Everyone who is at least three years old should be able to remember that before the 2015 net neutrality regulation, the Internet worked just fine. In fact, we know it worked very well. On the contrary, in recent two years, the ISPs have complained that they lost the incentives to invest into the infrastructure.









To demand that the Internet companies must treat all packets equally is analogous to the demand that Apple has to make the iPhone equally affordable to all people on Earth, or that it has to run Windows Phone and Android applications, or it has to release its patents for everybody, or something of the sort. It's clear that any restriction in this class would be extremely harmful to Apple and its shareholders. It would be a form of nationalization. The company would be robbed of some of its rights to do business – and the rights were the original reasons why the investment – either the construction of the infrastructure or the shareholder's purchase of the stocks – looked like a good idea.









Now, leftists – such as the defenders of net neutrality – don't have any moral problems with stealing. In the economic context, a leftist may basically be defined as a thief who steals at least $1 million at a time. And of course, it's the moral dimension of this dispute that is the source of most of my anger about the net neutrality policies.



But it's not just about the moral dimension. It's also about the progress in the future. You may find it a great idea to team up with your left-wing comrades, steal the ISPs' assets, and create a "more optimal" Internet, as some defenders describe their plans. But such a theft has consequences. One of them is that socialism runs out of steam when it runs out of things to be stolen. You may steal the rights to do all the expected business with the infrastructure owned by the ISPs and such a robbery may look like a good deal for the Obama-style gangsters and their fellow travelers. But a healthy evolution involves the construction and improvement of the infrastructure in the past; but also in the future.



When you prevent the ISPs from doing business – or some kinds of business – you will also strip them, completely or partially, from the motivation to invest and build new infrastructure. So just like in communism in general, similar nationalization or severe regulations unavoidably hurt investments. They stop or slow down the progress in the future. Even now, about three decades after the collapse of communism in the world, certain people are still ignorant – or pretend to be ignorant – about these basic wisdoms about the human society such as the fact that the ability and desire of the people to make profit is a key driving force of their hard work.



Again, the efforts to force all the ISPs to be basically identical and "not to discriminate" are efforts to nationalize the ISPs or at least nationalize their power to do business that would differ from everyone else. Such regulations are an example of communist policies and just like in all examples of nationalization by the communists, it leads to a great injustice at the beginning and profoundly bad consequences for the investment and growth in the future.



Aside from their clear desire to "de facto nationalize the ISPs", the leftist demagogues like to write lots of technically sounding hogwash to defend net neutrality. Boing Boing, a left-wing tech server, wrote a short article yesterday titled



The FCC insists that there's a thing called "the internet" that your ISP helps you receive "transmissions" from. But the internet -- the network of networks -- is your ISP, and its connections to all the other ISPs. The internet isn't "some vaguely defined other realm that an ISP opens a portal to."



The ISPs are privately owned while the Internet isn't!



A linchpin of that plan is to reclassify broadband as an “information service,” (rather than a “telecommunications service,” or common carrier) and the FCC needs to offer some basis for it. So, we fear, it’s making one up, and hoping no one will notice.



The reason is that water in the pipelines is always the same while the packets that carry the data over the Internet have lots of different pieces that can be adjusted and treated in zillions of different ways.



Internet protocol suite Application layer BGP DHCP DNS FTP HTTP IMAP LDAP MGCP MQTT NNTP NTP POP ONC/RPC RTP RTSP RIP SIP SMTP SNMP SSH Telnet TLS/SSL XMPP more... Transport layer TCP UDP DCCP SCTP RSVP more... Internet layer IP IPv4 IPv6 ICMP ICMPv6 ECN IGMP IPsec more... Link layer ARP NDP OSPF Tunnels L2TP PPP MAC Ethernet DSL ISDN FDDI more... v t e

