NiceHash probably stole $65+ million from their users

A recent event has highlighted the hardcore criminal character of the cryptocurrency world.







Up to yesterday, the world's largest shared cryptocurrency mining service was "NiceHash dot com". See that website to figure out that they announced a big hack. Their Bitcoin address was emptied. Some 4,700+ Bitcoins i.e. $65+ million were stolen.









The hackers used some very sophisticated "social" tricks, we learn. That sounds rather amusing. Global Crypto Press offers us reasons to think that the actual events behind this huge theft could be more predictable.









NiceHash was based in Slovenia. Who owned it?





55% of the company is owned by H-Bit. The owner of H-Bit is Martin Škorjanc. Martin Škorjanc is the father of Matjaž Škorjanc, who was arrested by Slovenian criminals a year ago for online cyber crime with the help of the US FBI https://t.co/srHzS99lEu - https://t.co/ICAQZGCwYe — Jonas Holm (@jonasholmdk) December 7, 2017