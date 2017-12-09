Responsible TRF readers recommended to sell most crypto-stuff today

Futures are keys unlocking cages with horny, hungry Bitcoin grizzlies, tigers that will devour clueless Millennial Bitcoin calves, vegetarian gazelles in their safe spaces



The unbacked cryptocurrencies – led by the Bitcoin as of now – have almost certainly become the most dramatic financial bubble in the world's history. It was possible because the relatively speedy (but not too speedy) financial transactions helped by the computers were combined with the speedy communication between the Millennials – also aided by electronics – that has grown the fanaticism more effectively than the regular conversation during any of the previous bubbles.



The cryptocurrency fever has almost certainly trumped the tulip bulb mania in Holland that ended in 1637, the South Sea Company bubble that grew up to 1720, and the dot-com bubble that burst in 2000 although to some extent, the burst continued for two more years, and a few more events that should have taught us the same lesson. Alan Greenspan has compared the Bitcoin to the first unbacked early "continental U.S. dollars" that dropped to 2% of their price within several years.







I have written some bullish texts – e.g. one claiming that the Bitcoin at $100,000 is compatible with the laws of Nature (that price surely seems significantly more imaginable now than in August) but most of my comments about the Bitcoin have been bearish. I could have imagined several events – forks (that were suspended), Chinese bans, Chinese clever manipulations etc. – to bring the lethal blow that would terminate this whole irrational movement.



Just to be sure, in none of the cases, I was predicting that the individual possible death scenario was more likely than 50%. There have only been possibilities. None of these death scenarios has materialized so far – but yes, the combined probability of "some death before December 2017" of all the lethal scenarios I have predicted over the years is higher than 90% – but the Bitcoin is still around. The same is true for all other Bitcoin bears' comments, too. In fact, I would say that most of the Bitcoin fans have been almost as shocked by the irrational explosive growth of the price as the Bitcoin skeptics ;-) so one shouldn't even say that the Bitcoin fans were "more right" than the skeptics.









Lots of bad things could have happened to the cryptocurrencies which aren't currencies – but none of them has happened. The behavior of the dominant traders may be described as utterly irrational and dominated by a religious greed that is not constrained by any considerations at all. The cryptocurrency exchanges are dominated by the financially illiterate young people who will consider the Bitcoin and its cousins to be undervalued at any price, with a possible exception of the infinity, which means that they simply buy for any price that is demanded and many of them may be buying the Bitcoin and others at arbitrarily inflated prices for every single dollar they can find somewhere.









At least for many months, it has been obvious that this is a totally satisfactory model of the traders at the Bitcoin exchanges. They're just mindless and Godless buying machines. From this viewpoint, the exponential if not super-exponential growth of the Bitcoin price is absolutely unsurprising. As long as the traders and their sentiment are dominant for the Bitcoin price, the rocket growth is basically unavoidable and could have been predicted – although all such claims are much easier to be said with hindsight.



At the same moment, I find it obvious that this evolution simply can't last indefinitely. The representatives of a huge fraction of the financial elite of the world – Buffett as the best value investor in the world history, founders of the greatest hedge funds, bosses of largest commercial banks and most of the important central banks, economics Nobel prize winners, and lots of others – have been heard as dismissing Bitcoins for the same reasons as mine. Its intrinsic value is zero. It's volatile, and therefore unusable as a currency. Because no one can start to use it as a real currency for business – perhaps except for organized crime that has nearly 100% profit margins – no inertia can be created and the coins will remain volatile, and therefore unusable.



Almost all these people pay lip service to the "blockchain technology" which is great but different from the Bitcoin. As a person who understands all the "mathematics" behind the Nakamoto consensus rather well, I agree it's great and different from the Bitcoin but I think that the "blockchain technology" is insanely overvalued, too. It's a cute curiosity that one may "decentralize the trust" but this fact hasn't really been useful anywhere. "Centralized trust" is surely better for every single easily imaginable company, especially if you don't need to waste $1 billion dollars a year for electricity.







On top of that, there are lots of technical threats to the Bitcoin which are being dramatically underestimated by the cryptofans. One of them is that they don't seem to understand that the "issuers of the currencies" control it pretty much exactly in the same way as the central banks control their fiat money. They have complete control over them. The only difference is that the central banks e.g. of the Bitcoin, the miners, are "decentralized". So they're owners of some hardware that is at many places of the world. They're expected to act independently of each other and with this assumption, their efforts to maximize the profits keep the non-currencies going.



In reality, the miners aren't that decentralized. Most of them are located in mainland China and the Chinese government, not one of the most democratic ones in the world, may nationalize the mining hardware or order it to play an official Chinese game. I have argued that all the Bitcoins in the world belong to the Chinese government according to the actual rules of the Bitcoin that are described not only in Nakamoto's paper but that are incorporated into all the software, too.



The Bitcoin religion envisions some new system in which no people are powerful but this is a logical contradiction. Nothing like that is possible. Someone is always in charge. His "location" may just look fuzzier in the Bitcoin case and the Bitcoin may have brought a new method how the "issuers of the currency vote" and who matters and how much. But the simplest way for the Chinese government to show that it owns the Bitcoin network is to order all miners located in China to mine empty blocks such as this recent one only. They bring 12.5 Bitcoins to the miner, anyway, take about the same to be mined as the "full blocks with transactions". The miner sacrifices the extra fees – some $4 in average today (the average transaction fee is $30 in recent days) – but it has advantages, too. He may ignore the requests for the transactions from everybody. Also, the number of waiting transactions – now around 170,000 – increases which encourages users to pay higher fees in the near future. So a dominant clique of miners may very well benefit from occasionally mining empty blocks.



They might also mine empty blocks only – and refuse to "elaborate upon" all added blocks that are not empty. So the dominant miners may easily be in charge of the longest blockchain out there – which is the correct one – even though all the new blocks in it are empty. It means that the Chinese government may stop all Bitcoin transactions completely. It could stop the transactions for 12 hours to point out that it owns the Bitcoin network in the world. And after that, it could agree to restore the payments e.g. if the cap is raised from 21 million to 100 million coins. The extra minted 79 million Bitcoins could belong to the Chinese reserves which could be used helpfully, the Chinese statement could say, and so on. It's remarkable that they haven't done anything of the sort yet.



On top of that, there are good reasons why governments, central banks, commercial banks could work hard to ban the Bitcoin and similar payment mechanisms. However, the most urgent death scenario for the cryptocurrencies are obviously the futures.







Bitcoin futures are live tomorrow



Tomorrow (Sunday December 10th), since 5 p.m. Chicago Winter Time, CBOE – one of the companies trading options – will offer the Bitcoin futures for the first time. CBOE will be followed by its larger Chicago-based cousin, CME, exactly one week later.



The initial margins will be between 30-35 of the exposure in both cases which corresponds to the 3-to-1 leverage. The single contract is 1 Bitcoin in the CBOE case, and 5 Bitcoins in the CME case. There are some upper limits that a single user may have, to prevent the cornering of the markets. I am not sure whether the big banks will be allowed some exemptions.



Both companies "prescribe" some stability. CBOE will stop trading for 2 minutes when the price changes too much while CME wants to ban the opening of new positions if the price deviates by 7-13-20 percent from the previous closing price. There are lots of similar technical details in which both futures exchanges differ. I don't think that they're terribly important but in particular scenarios, even the smallest details could matter.



Scarcity will be over



But the main message of mine is that either very quickly or gradually, I am not sure about that, the Bitcoin futures should stop the growth and then deflate the Bitcoin bubble – and probably all other unbacked cryptocurrency bubbles (Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Dash, Iota, Litecoin, Bitcoin Gold, Monero etc. etc.) Why? Because a huge set of powerful bears and lions will finally be released and allowed to devour the clueless Millennials, the Bitcoin calves and gazelles (probably better labels than the "bulls"), for the first time.



So far, the "trading" of the Bitcoin and pals only took place inside their "safe spaces", quasi-religious communities that keep on repeating insane hype and that assure themselves that the Bitcoin is the future of the world, if not the multiverse, and that's why it's not only wise but also a moral obligation to buy the Bitcoin or pals for all your money, at any price, and never leave. The moral imperative "not to return to the cash again" is summarized by the "HODL" slogan – a 2013 misspelling of "hold" which may also be expanded as "hold on for your dear life" – and it's much stronger among the actual Bitcoin cultists than among the users of the other currencies such as the Bitcoin Cash (the latter tend to be far more pragmatic and moderate).



In effect, this quasi-religious cult has some 10 million members. Each of them thinks he is worth some $20,000 in average – although the inequalities are huge (most members have less than $50 in their wallet – they are just symbolic members but these irrelevant losers can still be more annoying trolls on social networks!) and much larger than the inequalities in the "real world". In the cult, the $20,000 member fees aren't universal. The early adopters, maybe starting from Satoshi Nakamoto if he's still around and in charge of his 10% of Bitcoins, have a huge advantage – they paid much less to get a much higher relative wealth in the Bitcoins. The Winklevoss brothers, two identical parasites and bullies who have tried to steal the Facebook from its actual creator (by claiming that Facebook was mostly "the same thing" as their ConnectU "idea", wow), have become the first "Bitcoin billionaires". They "invested" the $65 million collected from Mark Zuckerberg after a court decision to the Bitcoin and that money has grown above one billion dollars recently (it's probably the sum of both jerks' share, not that it matters). These two men represent the parasitic worthless character of the whole cryptocurrency industry rather nicely, too. They also own the Gemini exchange on whose auctions the settlement prices of CBOE will be based upon. (CME derives its standard price from a larger number of exchanges and more credible ones – it's another question whether manipulation focusing on Gemini will matter in the trading of the futures.) Well, I will argue that if the twins keep their Bitcoins, they will be below a billion rather soon again.



There are all these inequalities and insane advantages for the early adopters but aside from these morally weird features, one thing is still true: almost all the owners of the Bitcoins now are believers. All of them say that the Bitcoin is super-duper-great and basically has the infinite value. And people sharing this basic religion are just selling the Bitcoins to each other. Where is the price going if the only participants in the market are the people who think that the fair price is infinity? It goes to infinity. And that's exactly what we have seen so far – even though the price hasn't quite converged to infinity yet (it's a value that is hard to converge to, partially because such convergence would be called divergence LOL).



But aside from this cult, mostly young anti-system people who live in an extreme and fanatical group think, you still have the real world with lots of people who still realize that the Bitcoin is worthless and there is really no reason why the total value of the Bitcoins should be higher than JP Morgan, the world's largest bank by capitalization. The Bitcoin is marketed as a revolutionary system for payments. But in the last months, 2 liters of beer were bought for the Bitcoins in the world. The fair transaction fees – to keep this payment competitive with the cash – is some $0.02 (I reminded you, the average transaction fee is over $30 in recent days). How can this real economic traffic justify the capitalization well over $200 billion for the Bitcoin and above $400 billion (half a fudging trillion dollars) for all cryptocurrencies? Well, it obviously cannot.



So these people outside the Bitcoin cult – the world that is still worth some 99.9% of the world's capital – are overwhelmingly dominated by those with the opinion that the huge and growing Bitcoin price is insane and a reasonable one should be vastly closer to zero than to the current price, if I remain slightly vague. Tomorrow night, they will be able to short the Bitcoin for the first time. And each of them knows that he won't be alone. I am not the only who uses dramatic language. Jim Cramer also said that the futures trading will annihilate (or kibosh) the cryptocurrency. Kibosh, a word similar to Lubosh (derived from "love"), means to behead. ;-)





