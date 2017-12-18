Yap stones and the fiat money myth

A Bitcoin-supporting antagonist I encountered an hour ago, Mr T, was more original than 99% of others. When I mentioned that wealth or money's value cannot be created out of thin air, he quoted an interesting potential historical counterexample of "true fiat money", the Yap stones.







This Yap stone is stored in a Canadian museum of currencies. If you're a genuine numismatist, you will reserve your living room for this nice coin. ;-) BTW yes, this coin is so heavy that they mostly didn't move it – they just remembered orally whom each Yap stone belonged to.



They were rather large toroidal rocks taken from limestone, formed from aragonite and calcite crystal, and transported from Palau (or other islands) to Yap, an island in Micronesia (Pacific Ocean). OK, the debater suggested that this is an object without any intrinsic value and may be used as a historical precedent for the Bitcoin – proposed money created out of thin air. The Yap stones were a perfect, intrinsically worthless, fiat money!



My internal response was that "those stones were clearly just another commodity, perhaps a decorative one like gold" and immediately searched for these Rai/Yap stones and quickly found a nice essay, Yap stones and the myth of fiat money, by J.P. Koning, an expert in central banking.









In 2013, Koning, who just replied to my praise by saying it's his favorite parable, wrote that the very existence of the ideal fiat money is a myth. This myth is a lore that is obviously deeply rooted in economic schools of most flavors. So the idea that the Yap stones were perfect fiat money was supported by Keynes, Friedman, Mankiw, Tobin, and many others.









OK, so the story is supposed to say the following: Just like Satoshi Nakamoto decided that the virtual entity whose transfers are irreversibly recorded in his ledger would be used as the "new money", the Yapese tribes mined otherwise worthless toroidal rocks they had no other relationship to, and declared them to be their money.



The only problem with this story is that it's completely wrong. The Yap stones had a huge value before they were used as money. They were considered 1) beautiful, 2) religiously important. Concerning the aesthetic value of the stones, well, I agree that the topologically nontrivial stones are beautiful, indeed. I would love to own one.



One local legend says that the bodies of the islanders’ ancestors, which were half-human and half-divine, have become the oldest stones (Gillilland 1975, p.19).



Another legend says that the Fairy Godmother of Yap chose which stones would become money, and the stones’ shape was also approved by her (Christian 1899, p.300). Regardless of the latter legend, it is known that the full moon shape had a religious significance.

