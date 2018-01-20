Bitcoin and global warming: a key similarity between two religions

Getting ready for a war against Syria ...robust Czechoslovak weapons unlikely to resist for too long... The civil war in Syria sucks, like most civil wars. The rebels aren'...

Discussion about old and new theoretical physics forums Update: Physics Overflow is live! I am not taking any positions about these matters – and about the Stack Exchange forums, their contents,...

Svensmarks, Enghoff, Shaviv publish a cosmoclimatological TOE in Nature Guest blog by Nir Shaviv, originally posted at his website Shaviv is a prominent Israeli astrophysicist and climate skeptic (formulation by...

German censorship: social networks delete almost everything now Humor, satire, and rational analyses are the first victims of the anti-hate-speech law A cruel non-democratic regime was defeated by the A...

Scott Aaronson and Heterodox Academy Heterodox Academy (HA) is an organization of scholars – led by evolutionary psychologist Steven Pinker, psychologist of morality Jonathan H...

Bitcoin block #501,726 without a valid miner fee broke Blockchain.info ...well, for an hour... Bitcoin's economics is crackpottery but there are lots of other risks that are completely overlooked by those ...

An Indian interview with Nathan Seiberg While the U.S.-based Quanta Magazine dedicated its pages to a crackpot's diatribe about a fictitious research on a non-existent alternat...

Catalan separatist win was almost certain The regional elections to the Catalan Parliament took place yesterday. You must remember that virtually all Spanish TRF readers – plus TomV...

Only string theory excites Sheldon, after all In Demons, Sunday School and Prime Numbers (S01E11), Young Sheldon's mother finds out he plays a demonic game, Dungeons and Dragons, an...