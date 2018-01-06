China will kindly ask crypto-miners to smoothly evaporate

Czech mining pool somewhat likely to regain the global dominance



Half a century ago, on January 5th, 1968 Slovak-born Alexander Dubček was elected the new boss of the Czechoslovak Communist Party and "socialism with a human face" (Luke's hyperlink) officially began in our homeland. (It abruptly ended on August 21st with the help of fraternal tanks.)







Right now, the Chinese Communist Party is practicing its own "socialism with a human face". The comrades don't like the cryptocurrencies too much. They have disabled the China-based exchanges and banned the ICOs but China is still leading the "mining business". For a few months, the Chinese ban on the mining was discussed as a possibility.



Bloomberg reported that the Chinese government decided to pursue a compromise (see other outlets). It wants to suppress the Chinese miners while keeping a human face. The local governments will be asked to apply microaggressions and use environmental, electricity-based, and other regulatory harassment to persuade the miners to evaporate "in an orderly manner". ;-)









Well, will it be enough? The miners are just vaguely profit-making – and many of them are making a financial loss – but what may be underestimated is the fact that the Bitcoin is a religious cult and many people, including lots of the key folks in the mining pools, are religious fanatics. So they may want to continue their businesses despite the losses and harassment.



Let me remind you of basics of the economy of Bitcoin mining (Bitcoin mining accounts for some 90% of the cryptocurrency mining, Bitcoin Cash is probably the 2nd right now, the 51% attacks against any other cryptocurrency are probably very easy for bigger players).









OK, in the Bitcoin "monetary system", mining – the creation of new coins – is needed for the validation of transactions. Bitcoin miners calculate useless complicated tasks with their GPUs and the system is arranged so that once in 10 minutes in average, a new block is discovered. Some number is found that just "works" as the answer to a mathematical problem that depends on the whole pre-existing ledger of transactions (plus solutions of previous problems).



The miner is allowed to take 12.5 new Bitcoins for himself, along with the payment fees from the holders of Bitcoins who want their transactions to be validated. In total, a typical block today brings some 16 Bitcoins to the lucky miner (see btc.com for the profit from freshly mined blocks). This reward is needed as an incentive for miners to do the work, and for the transactions to be validated.



The number 12.5 is being halved every 4 years. So Satoshi Nakamoto was originally mining BTC 50 for a block, another halving to BTC 6.25 per block is expected in 2020 (yes, if the Bitcoin price is smooth, the halving of the reward also means the halving of the expected monthly profit of the miners! So whenever the rewards go down, some miners are expected to go out of business which also makes the hard life of the survivors a bit easier). Because of this exponential suppression of the rewards, the total number of Bitcoins remains convergent and, from the current BTC 16.8 million, is expected to reach BTC 21 million in the asymptotic future (in practice, due to the discreteness of the smallest unit, namely one Satoshi i.e. 10 nanoBitcoins, in 2140 – at that moment, those who assume that the Bitcoin will still exist plan the miners to fund themselves purely by the transaction fees).



OK, so every 10 minutes, some BTC 16 is being given to the miners. That's slightly over $250,000 or so according to the fresh exchange rates. Every ten minutes. The miners get this money in the form of the Bitcoins, may keep them as Bitcoins (a volatile worthless virtual commodity), or convert it to some real money. They use this money to cover the electricity expenses, plus some hardware they had to pay.



As I said, the average profit margin is almost certainly small. If it were easy to make profit by starting new mining pools, lots of people and companies would join the business. So they have probably joined it. So the average profit margin was probably pushed towards zero by the competition and some miners are very likely to be in red numbers.



On the other hand, those BTC 16 which are paid each 10 minutes are paid for the service of validating some 2,500 transactions in average – that's 360,000 transactions a day. The Bitcoin has basically saturated the maximum number of transactions. Its basic rules don't allow the daily number of transactions to be much more than 360,000, the current one. The SegWit (Segregated Witness) has been incorporated and has the chance of increasing the capacity by a factor of (less than) two. More radically, the "Lightning Network" is a proposed layer – which is already being tested – how to move much of the data outside the blockchain which could make many transactions easy.



The high transaction fees are discouraging the transactions, to keep them at those approximately 360,000 a day. The payers are competing for the slots in the blocks. If you want the transaction to be validated quickly and safely, you pay a higher fee than others.



By now, the mining has been transformed to a centralized industry that is dominated by the mining pools. Most of the rewards go primarily to these mining pools – organizations that merge lots of small people's hardware to act as unified entities (see m.btc.com for the percentages – choose "mobile site" at the bottom if you're redirected to the desktop btc.com):



AntPool: 21% BTC.com: 20% BTC.TOP: 15% ViaBTC: 11% SlushPool: 10% F2Pool: 5%