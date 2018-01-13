French female VIPs denounce "MeToo" puritanism

The backlash shows the incompatibility of feminism and the Western society



French film star Catherine Deneveu (74, net worth $185 million, 12th wealthiest actress in the world) and 99 other famous French women have written a manifesto (full translation) denouncing the puritan witch hunts (not only) in the U.S.







Gallantry or clumsy flirtation isn't rape or an attack of machismo, they emphasize, and the war against these innocent acts has established a totalitarian atmosphere, has already hurt the movie industry and the society as a whole, and resembles the witch hunts.



Lots of wise women have praised the letter. For example, honorary woman Silvio Berlusconi has called those comments "blessed words". On the other hand, some feminazis have reacted, too. Deneuve has been turned into a "serial defender of pedophiles and predators" etc.



Previously, Deneuve has pointed out that a woman may be a boss of a team and minutes later, she may turn into a sexual object – and still avoid becoming a slut. These days, women who dare to express such good old common sense – and live lives in agreement with this common sense – must be considered heroes. So dear Mrs Deneuve, you are both a hero and a heroine (not to mention a ballsy woman).









On one hand, we have gotten used to framing the radical feminists as postmodern leftists.



On the other hand, what they promote is the old puritanism – which could be considered a radical application of some outdated, conservative Christianity (or Islam, for that matter). The only modern aspect of this puritanism is the new marketing brand, "MeToo", which may sound sexier to its defenders than "16th and 17th century puritanism reloaded".



Well, everyone who thinks that "MeToo" is interesting, modern, or innovative has been fooled by a baguette. In particular, all the journalists in the Time Magazine (which declared "MeToo" their "Man of the Year") are full of šit.









America has been more puritan than Europe and some of the differences in the European and American reactions may therefore be blamed on the cultural differences between the continents. After all, the French have been rather relaxed about these matters. They have also invented the French kiss and 69 other maneuvers that you thought to be topologically forbidden.







It's not quite a coincidence that the U.S. song "The Bad Touch" became a hit in Europe but a failure in America.



However, a big portion of these differences between the nations are overstated stereotypes. The Western civilization is being constantly mixed and the U.S. as well as the Western European trends get quickly emulated on the other side of the pond.



Let me pick Jessica Valenti's feminist reaction in the Guardian as a representative of the reactions that are still dumb as a doorknob but that have been at least tamed by the editor. Well, the text starts with the title:



Abuse isn't romantic. So why the panic that feminists are killing eros?



...Ross Douthat is even worried that the push to end sexual harassment could stunt population growth. Who knew that humankind’s very existence depended on women’s silence in the face of abuse?



Perhaps instead of mourning the loss of office “flirtations”, we should consider the idea that some women never liked them much to begin with.



When will we have more concern for the women hurt by abuse than the men accused of it?



This moment isn’t about romance, it’s about abuse. Perhaps the fact that so many people can’t tell the difference is part of the problem.

