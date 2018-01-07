German censorship: social networks delete almost everything now

Humor, satire, and rational analyses are the first victims of the anti-hate-speech law



A cruel non-democratic regime was defeated by the Allies in 1945 and West Germany has enjoyed more than half a century of freedom. In 1990, the post-Soviet East Germany joined that free world, too. That epoch is officially over – Germany has entered a new stage of absolute non-freedom, a new reincarnation of fascism. But Germans probably can't point even this basic fact out because literally everything is banned in Germany now.







Germans have been burning politically incorrect texts for quite some time.



From January 1st, they are enforcing the so-called "NetzDG", a law that says that everything you write on the Internet is forbidden and considered "hate speech". According to the law, the Internet content company with over 2 million users (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, SnapChat, YouTube) that forgets to delete something within 24 hours pays up to $50 million fines. To save the money, they delete everything. The content that has to be removed includes all of humor and satire.



So for example, Twitter had to sink the Titanic, the account of a humorist magazine which was told that humor was considered hate speech. The boss of the Titanic was informed that we're sinking so he asked: And what are you thinking about? ;-)









It's being said that two days later, the Titanic account was restored but they had to promise to avoid humor, satire, and any other kind of hate speech.



To enforce the law, Germans began to build and operate new factories, the so-called "deletion centers". The second deletion center was opened in Essen.







There are some 500 employees over there. "Junior erasers" get €10.50 an hour, "senior erasers" earn €15 an hour. All of them are constantly repeating that by censoring the Internet, they're saving the world. They ended up erasing just tens of thousands of contributions on the social networks per month. Because billions are being reported, it's likely that Germany will have to build thousands of new "deletion centers" and most of the Germans will have to work as erasers of the texts by the remaining Germans.



Ms Anetta Kahane, a former agent of the communist secret police, Stasi, is one of the big bosses of the censorship teams (through her Amadeu Antonio Foundation NGO). She should clearly have been hanged for her brutal crimes after the fall of communism – and now she was allowed to restrict the basic human rights of 82 million people again?









It's obvious that people who are members of or close to AfD, the Alternative for Germany, a party that hasn't lost its mind completely yet, are the main targets (but even some hard left folks have been targeted and they realize that something pathological is going on).



A shocking example involved the accounts of some policemen and a lawmaker. On December 31st, the Cologne Police wished their followers a Happy New Year in the following way:





#PolizeiNRW #Köln #Leverkusen

تتمنى الشرطة في كولن لجميع الناس في منطقة كولن وليفركوزن والمدن الأخرى إحتفالاً سعيداً بعام 2018 الجديد.

https://t.co/G5erMWFNQyرأس السنة 2017 ـ لمزيد المعلومات: # pic.twitter.com/BGxs4Kew7K — Polizei NRW K (@polizei_nrw_k) December 31, 2017

Holy cow, why is the German police tweeting in Arabic? Is it to appease the barbaric, gang-raping Muslim hordes of men?



