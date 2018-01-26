Multiverse may be real, needed

That's why physicists are obliged to think about it



Sabine Hossenfelder wrote another atrocious anti-physics rant, More Multiverse Madness, and the percentage of lies and complete misunderstandings in that rant seems absolutely staggering to me.



You should be skeptical about the multiverse, she says. Fine but you should be even more skeptical of a priori criticisms of the multiverse and efforts to turn it into a taboo. She starts with several widespread "types of multiverses":



(a) The many worlds interpretation of quantum mechanics,

(b) eternal inflation, and

(c) the string theory landscape.



The many world’s interpretation is, guess what, an interpretation. At least to date, it makes no predictions that differ from other interpretations of quantum mechanics. So it’s up to you whether you believe it. And that’s all I have to say about this.



Eternal inflation is an extrapolation of inflation, which is an extrapolation of the concordance model, which is an extrapolation of the present-day universe back in time.



Eternal inflation, like inflation, works by inventing a new field (the “inflaton”) that no one has ever seen because we are told it vanished long ago.



Eternal inflation is a story about the quantum fluctuations of the now-vanished field and what these fluctuations did to gravity, which no one really knows, but that’s the game.



There is little evidence for inflation, and zero evidence for eternal inflation.



And then there’s the string theory landscape, the graveyard of disappointed hopes.



String theorists originally hoped that their theory would explain everything.



When it became clear that didn’t work, some string theorists declared if they can’t do it then it’s not possible, hence everything that string theory allows must exist – and there’s your multiverse.



But you could do the same thing with any other theory if you don’t draw on sufficient observational input to define a concrete model.



The landscape, therefore, isn’t so much a prediction of string theory as a consequence of string theorists’ insistence that theirs a theory of everything.



Why then, does anyone take the multiverse seriously? Multiverse proponents usually offer the following four arguments in favor of the idea:



1. It’s falsifiable!

2. Ok, so it’s not falsifiable, but it’s sound logic!

3. Ok, then. So it’s neither falsifiable nor sound logic, but it’s still business as usual.

4. So what? We’ll do it anyway.

