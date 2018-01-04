Psychological prose of doppelgängers

Prove that your English is better than that of your humble correspondent enhanced by online dictionaries and search engines ;-)



I have actually translated a dozen of similar abstracts for research papers dealing with literary science, didactic science, and psychology from Czech to English. Many of you are not only native speakers but you are educated, smart, and articulate. The speedy help in the refinements of the text below – assuming that my sketch is comprehensible – would be appreciated.



This blog post may be suspended later, after I thank you. You may contribute to a glass of wine that I will win. ;-)









Title:



Doppelgängers In Literature In the Role of Strangers



The psychology of doppelgängers (presently viewed through selected prose by Ivan Olbracht and Egon Hostovský) is motivated by efforts to debunk the fallacy of unity of personality. Each human is multifaceted and displays varied aspects of this vis-à-vis different humans or situations. The characters of doppelgängers are created with the aesthetic purpose of visualizing the internal multiplicity of a human individual, its mutually denying plurality, and along these lines, of challenging the apparent identity of a given subject. The interactions between doppelgängers involve a confrontation between their opposing character traits that have previously been hidden, silenced, or suppressed. The ignorance or unknowability of the real self turns us into strangers or, from a different perspective, actors who are embracing roles on the stage of life while remaining unaware of their own identities. The illusion of reality displaces the genuine reality, the played character overshadows the actor, and the human self exists in the eyes of others.psychological prose; Ivan Olbracht; Egon Hostovský; issue of doppelgängers; internal plurality of human individual